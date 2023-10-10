Loyal to a Fault? Ex-Kanye West Publicist Indicted with Trump Seemingly Shows She’ll be Willing to Outdo Omarosa for Cushy White House Post

Trevian Kutti, former publicist to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and an alleged co-conspirator who was indicted in connection to an election meddling scheme in Georgia involving Donald Trump, turned heads with one recent Instagram post.

In that now-deleted post, Kutti confidently proclaimed that she would serve as the White House press secretary to Trump after he wins the 2024 election and becomes the 47th president of the United States. She also said she looks forward to “redeeming Black women” when she nabs that position.

She added that post this week on her Instagram Stories with an extra message: “I’m protected.”

Trevian Kutti (left) announced on Instagram in a now-deleted post that she looks forward to serving as Donald Trump’s press secretary in the White House when he wins the 2024 election. (Right photo: Twitter/Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon)

According to The Messenger, Kutti’s attorney has declined to comment on the post.

In the Georgia election interference indictment, Kutti pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. She’s accused of going to some lengths to intimidate Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman and pressure her into falsely admitting that she stole votes and committed election fraud in 2020.

Kutti and Trump, along with the other 17 people charged, are awaiting trial. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to try all 19 defendants together simultaneously and filed a motion to start their trial at the end of October.

It’s unclear what kind of point Kutti is trying to make by vying for a high-ranking position in the White House if Trump were to win the election. Legal experts told The Messenger that this could establish the belief that witness tampering is at play, which could bode poorly for Trump if he did indeed promise Kutti that she would be hired in his White House. The post could also impede on Kutti’s ability to strike a plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors.

Whatever the case may be for Kutti’s strange proclamation, her favor in the Trump camp resembles that of another woman who also earned a favorable position in Trump’s 2016 administration: Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Newman was the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in Trump’s White House but was fired after less than a year on the job for reportedly using the White House car service as her own personal taxi. She has since published a book accusing the former president of being racist and has taken any opportunity she can to criticize her former boss.

Speaking hypothetically, if Kutti were to become press secretary in a 2024 Trump White House, her position would be higher ranked than Newman’s during her 2017 stint. In the role, Kutti would be the president’s official spokesperson, manage the White House’s relationship with the media and shape the administration’s public image. Still, it’s unclear whether Trump actually promised Kutti an administration position if he wins the presidential race.

