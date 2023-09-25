Am I Wrong for Leaving My Husband After He Let His Ex Disrespect Me and Ran to Her Aid In the Middle of Our Conflict

Since the day we got married, I have always had the baby momma blues. His ex is a nightmare, to say the least, and causes trouble on all fronts — no matter what the situation may be. I try to remain neutral so as not to stir the hornet’s nest, but she always manages to find a way.

Last weekend, we had professional pictures scheduled for us and all of our kids. He has three kids with her, aged 16, 15, and 14, and he has two children with me, who are 9 and 7. After we took pictures, we dropped his three teens off at their mom’s house.

Stock image of couple with issues. (Photo: Getty Images)

She must have been watching from the window because it seemed as though as soon as we pulled up, she was outside and quickly approaching our vehicle. She was yanking at the door handle to snatch the door open, yelling for us to let her kids out of the car. She was causing a major scene for absolutely no reason. Then, I realized what her issue was. It was the fact that we were all dressed alike for the pictures we had taken.

She was hollering about the fact that no one had sent her the memo about us all dressing alike and that she should have been consulted. She was basically cussing me out for it, and my husband was just sitting there listening — not doing anything to diffuse the situation or to have my back.

Just as I was reaching for the door handle to get out of the car, she twisted her ankle and went tumbling down to the grass. My husband lunged out of the car to her rescue, helping her back up to the house.

When he came and got back in the car, I went off! Not only had he not defended me whatsoever, but his knee-jerk natural response had been to protect his ex from harm, as he had displayed by jumping out of our vehicle. Running to her aid showed me a side of him that I don’t like or trust. And it makes me think that some of the things she was yelling at me just might be true.

Maybe he WILL always love her, and maybe I WON’T ever replace the hole she left in his heart. Is what happened a divorceable offense because right now, I’m seriously considering, at the very least, a separation?

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.