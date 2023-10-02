Disheveled Woman Charged with Murder In Stabbing Death of ‘Kind-hearted and Harmless’ 61-Year-Old Man In England; Police Are Investigating as a Hate Crime

A 36-year-old woman was charged in connection to the killing of an older Black man.

Christina Howell was arrested and charged with murder for the incident which occurred in Bristol, England, according to the Bristol Post. Police responded to a report of a stabbing on a city street Friday afternoon.

The victim, 61-year-old Hubert “Issac” Brown, died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Christina Howell, 36, was charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of Hubert “Issac” Brown. (Avon and Somerset Police)

The victim was well-known in his community. Avon and Somerset Police said their crime investigation unit is looking into the incident as a race-related hate crime.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased, who was a familiar and popular figure to many people in St Paul’s,” Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said, per the outlets. “We remain very grateful to the community for their prompt action to help the injured man and support for our investigation immediately after this tragedy.”

The family has been getting support from a local organization, Stand Against Racism & Inequality (SARI). Brown, who is of Jamaican descent, was described as a “kind-hearted and harmless” man.

“Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing. Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation,” his family said in a statement. “As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other’s presence and shared memories.”

According to the reports, Howell appeared before a Bristol Magistrates’ court judge on Monday. A video posted on social media is said to show the arrest of Howell by local enforcement at the scene of the attack, making people point out how she is calmly being taken into custody versus when the suspect is a Black person.

“Notice the gentle way she’s being handled after murdering an elderly black man, while a black woman falsely accused of evading bus fare was roughed up in front of her distraught child,” one user wrote. “Racism is one hell of a drug.”