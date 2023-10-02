‘My Heart Sank’: I Found Out That My Boyfriend Is Married and Has a Record. He Says It’s All One Big Misunderstanding.

I met a spectacular man while vacationing in Aruba with my girls over Labor Day. He lives in Aruba, is 20 years my senior and all the things I’ve been searching for stateside. The challenges of dating long distance are not posing that much of a problem either because I work from home and can travel to see him as much as we like. In fact, I’ve already been back to visit since our initial meeting.

Once I got back home after this last trip, while having dinner with my girlfriends, I took the time to share new stories and more pictures of my new boo. However, there was a palpable, uncomfortable silence lingering over our dinner table. I finally broke the silence and urged my friends to tell me what was going on, for crying out loud. My best friend spoke on behalf of my squad and said, ‘Your guy is married and has a record.’

Stock photo (Getty Images)

Married?! A record?! She pulled up an article on Google about my overseas boyfriend and shoved it in my face. My eyes consumed the article quickly. It described a man in his late 50s charged with drug trafficking, assisted by his wife. I was dumbfounded. How could I have been so naïve and stupid not to Google him myself? My heart sank, and in an instant, my relationship ended in my mind. I couldn’t wait to talk to my boyfriend and dialed him up as soon as I reached home.

He was jovial as usual and excited to start planning our next visit with each other. I, on the other hand, was rather silent at the top of the call. But it didn’t take long before I was firing off question after question regarding the article about his wife and drug charges. After my line of questioning was complete, there was radio silence on his end. I knew it was all true.

He admitted that he had been caught with an insignificant amount of drugs that he had no intention of selling. As far as being married, it was only for her citizenship, based on what he explained. They didn’t live in the same house, never saw each other, and he was in the process of getting out of it. It was strictly on paper, he said, and he had planned to tell me everything on my next visit.

Should I give my guy a second chance or dump him immediately and keep it moving?

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.