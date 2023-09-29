Eight Shocking Videos Capturing Flash Flooding In New York as State of Emergency Is Issued

As heavy rain fell in New York City on Friday, officials issued a state of emergency urging residents to stay indoors.

“If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Friday morning, NY1 reported. “Some of our subways are flooded, and it’s extremely difficult to move around the city.”

There is only extremely limited subway service available because of heavy flooding.



Service is suspended at many stations.



Please stay home if you don't need to travel. pic.twitter.com/zWD0EdB9eZ — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 29, 2023

Videos circulating online show the heavy floods throughout the city’s subway systems, buses, and major highways. The extreme weather conditions have caused significant delays for commuters. The rainfall also impacted LaGuardia Airport in Queens. Officials notified travelers that Terminal A is closed.

Officials are urging NYC residents to shelter in place as floods worsen. (TikTok/abc7ny)

According to the AP, a meteorologist said the massive flooding came from a coastal storm. In Brooklyn, specifically, about seven inches of rainfall hit the borough, according to Fox Weather. People who live in basements have been advised to go to higher grounds for safety. The New York Post reported that more than 100 schools throughout the city have endured flooding, leaving parents concerned.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region,” Gov. Kathy Hocul said. “Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads.”

Here are some of the most-shocking videos from the flood shared online:

Vehicles Are Floating Through The Water On Expressway In Brooklyn

Residents Are Seen Walking In Floodwaters Over Their Knees

The Water Has Entered The Subway

A Man Tries To Swim Out of Construction Site Safely

Cars Are Stuck On FDR Drive

Bus Riders Are Hopping On Chairs As Water Seeps In

Water Has Reached The Car Windows In Some Areas

@abc7ny NYC FLOODING: Heavy rain floods Park Slope, Brooklyn. flooding rain brooklyn nyc weather fyp flashfloods ♬ original sound – ABC7NY

LaGuardia Airport Shuts Down Terminal, Cancels Flights as Floods Worsen