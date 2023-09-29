Stay Connected
Eight Shocking Videos Capturing Flash Flooding In New York as State of Emergency Is Issued

As heavy rain fell in New York City on Friday, officials issued a state of emergency urging residents to stay indoors. 

“If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Friday morning, NY1 reported. “Some of our subways are flooded, and it’s extremely difficult to move around the city.”

Videos circulating online show the heavy floods throughout the city’s subway systems, buses, and major highways. The extreme weather conditions have caused significant delays for commuters. The rainfall also impacted LaGuardia Airport in Queens. Officials notified travelers that Terminal A is closed.

Extreme Flooding In New York City
Officials are urging NYC residents to shelter in place as floods worsen. (TikTok/abc7ny)

According to the AP, a meteorologist said the massive flooding came from a coastal storm. In Brooklyn, specifically, about seven inches of rainfall hit the borough, according to Fox Weather. People who live in basements have been advised to go to higher grounds for safety. The New York Post reported that more than 100 schools throughout the city have endured flooding, leaving parents concerned.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region,” Gov. Kathy Hocul said. “Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads.”

Here are some of the most-shocking videos from the flood shared online: 

Vehicles Are Floating Through The Water On Expressway In Brooklyn

@foxweather

The #ProspectExpressway in Brooklyn, NY was completely flooded on Sept. 29 and heavy #rain inundated the area. #flooding #nyc #nycflood

♬ original sound – FOX Weather

Residents Are Seen Walking In Floodwaters Over Their Knees

@mssergeyevna

Should have swam to work today #whatisnewyork #nycflood #brooklyn #nyclife #nyccommute

♬ original sound – Marina

The Water Has Entered The Subway

@weatherchannel

Widespread flooding was worsening in parts of New York City Friday morning. This station is located in Brooklyn. #NYC #NewYorkCity #NYwx #flood #flooding #weather #weathertok #news #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – The Weather Channel

A Man Tries To Swim Out of Construction Site Safely

@waffle_the_pup

park slope, brooklyn totally flooded! a bad day for this construction site…luckily that guy made it out safely. #nycfloods #nycrain #brooklynrain #flooding #nycvideos

♬ original sound – Waffle

Cars Are Stuck On FDR Drive

@citizen

Follow along for updates on the flooding in #NYC on the CitizenApp. #citizen #fyp #nycflood #flooding #newyorkcity #newyorkcitycheck

♬ original sound – Citizen

Bus Riders Are Hopping On Chairs As Water Seeps In 

@cbsnews

A bus in #Brooklyn was flooded as a strong storm brought upon heavy rain and damage across #NewYorkCity on Sept. 29. #weather

♬ original sound – cbsnews

Water Has Reached The Car Windows In Some Areas

@abc7ny

NYC FLOODING: Heavy rain floods Park Slope, Brooklyn. flooding rain brooklyn nyc weather fyp flashfloods

♬ original sound – ABC7NY

LaGuardia Airport Shuts Down Terminal, Cancels Flights as Floods Worsen

@nbcnewyork

“All access to Terminal A is currently closed. Please avoid the area until further notice,” LGA airport tweeted. nbc4ny #nyc lga

♬ original sound – NBC New York – NBC New York

