Eight Shocking Videos Capturing Flash Flooding In New York as State of Emergency Is Issued

As heavy rain fell in New York City on Friday, officials issued a state of emergency urging residents to stay indoors.
“If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Friday morning, NY1 reported. “Some of our subways are flooded, and it’s extremely difficult to move around the city.”
Videos circulating online show the heavy floods throughout the city’s subway systems, buses, and major highways. The extreme weather conditions have caused significant delays for commuters. The rainfall also impacted LaGuardia Airport in Queens. Officials notified travelers that Terminal A is closed.
According to the AP, a meteorologist said the massive flooding came from a coastal storm. In Brooklyn, specifically, about seven inches of rainfall hit the borough, according to Fox Weather. People who live in basements have been advised to go to higher grounds for safety. The New York Post reported that more than 100 schools throughout the city have endured flooding, leaving parents concerned.
Trending Today:
- Hells Angels Members and Associates Attacked Black Men. Prosecutors Suspect One of Them Flirted with a Biker’s Girlfriend.
- Black Former Employee at Florida Company Alleges Co-Workers Taunted Him with Stuffed Monkey
- Video Shows Moment Neighbor Sprays Black New York Doctor and Guests with Hose at Backyard Dinner Party
“I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region,” Gov. Kathy Hocul said. “Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads.”
Here are some of the most-shocking videos from the flood shared online: