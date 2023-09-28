I Lied About My References After Receiving a Job Offer. Should I Confess or Let It All Play Out?

Job hunting can be an arduous process. I’ve been in the job market for several months and need to secure a position quickly to prevent a significant impact on my lifestyle. Fortunately, I have some savings that are helping me cover my bills, but those funds won’t last much longer, and I’ll be in a difficult situation.

The job search itself feels like a full-time job. I start my day at 8 in the morning and continue searching for opportunities well into the late afternoon before shutting down my computer.

To my surprise, last Monday, I received a job offer for a marketing position I had applied for about a month ago. The company has an excellent reputation, and based on my research, it has a strong track record of not laying off employees during tough times. All signs pointed to it being a great company to work for, and I was thrilled to receive the offer. Human Resources contacted me and requested five references, which I found quite unusual.

Over the course of my professional marketing career, I’ve never had to provide such a large number of references during the job application process. In fact, the practice of providing references has become somewhat outdated. Nevertheless, I complied with the request because I really wanted the job. I managed to secure four references, all of whom are now required to complete an extensive survey on my behalf.

A week later, I was still waiting for the fifth reference to respond, so I made an impulsive and regrettable decision. I created a fake email address and provided a fictitious reference to meet the requirement. I was feeling desperate to ensure they wouldn’t withdraw the job offer. Recently, one of my other references informed me that the employer is now reaching out to references to verify their authenticity.

Now, I find myself in a dilemma. Should I confess to my potential employer about my fraudulent behavior, or should I wait and see how it all unfolds?

