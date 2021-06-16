‘This Is Beautiful’: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Unreleased Poem ‘Lost Soulz’ By Tupac In Honor of What Would Have Been the Rapper’s 50th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith commemorated her late friend Tupac Shakur‘s birthday on Wednesday, June 16, by reciting what she believes is a never-before-seen poem, “Lost Soulz,” written by the late rapper. Shakur, who would have been 50, died on September 13, 1996, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting.

Smith said as she went “down memory lane,” she was unsure if this version of “Lost Soulz” has been published. The mother of two noted how Tupac released a song called “Lost Souls” on the “Gang Related” soundtrack in 1997, and believes he wrote this “original concept” while in Rikers Island, following his conviction of three counts of sexual abuse.

Jada Pinkett Smith uploaded a video of an unreleased poem by her friend the late rapper Tupac Shakur in honor of what would have been his 50th birthday. Photo:@jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

As the recording continued, Smith began delivering the poem that Shakur wrote in blue ink. It read, “Some say nothing gold can last forever. And 2 believe this [I] need no proof. I have witnessed all that was pure in me and be changed by the evil men can do. The innocence possessed by children once lived inside my soul. But surviving years with criminal peers has turned my warm heart to cold.”

Smith added, “I used 2 dream and fantasize, but now I’m scared 2 sleep, petrified, not to live or die. But to awaken and still be me. It is true that nothing gold can last. We will all one day see death when the purest hearts are torn apart. LOST SOULS are all that’s left. Down on my knees, I beg of God to save me from this fate. Let me live to see what was gold in me before it is all too late.”

The “Red Table Talk” host accompanied the insightful piece with a touching caption celebrating Shakur’s legacy during his short time on this Earth.

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith with American rapper Tupac Shakur, 1996. (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

She stated, “Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before✨ Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac! 😆 I got next😜 P.s I was planning to post tomorrow which is why the video says today is Pac’s bday. But I decided to start earlyyyyy✨ @2pac.”

Upon releasing the clip, many fans expressed their gratitude toward Smith for sharing the rapper’s “deep and beautiful” message.

“This is beautiful. Thank you for sharing.”

“Truly talented and will ALWAYS be a LEGEND 🔥🔥.”

“He was soooo far ahead of his time 🔥.”

“That was deep. Thank you for sharing 😍.”

Among those listed in the post were Smith’s mother and her “RTT” co-star Adrienne Banfield-Jones. Banfield-Jones explained how Shakur would have been a powerful influence in the world today. She said, “This is beautiful! I believe he would have been a powerful influence in this “state of emergency. RIP.”

Smith and Shakur’s friendship began in the mid-1980s after the pair met at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland. They remained close until Shakur’s tragic passing in 1996. Since the rapper’s death, Smith has been very vocal about her relationship with Shakur.

In 2018, Smith shared how deeply Shakur’s death affected her because she expected him to be here.

She said, “A lot of people try to figure out my relationship with Pac. That was, you know, a huge loss in my life. Because he was one of those people that I expected to be here. My upset is more anger. Because I feel that he left me. And I know that’s not true. I really did believe he was going to be here for the long run.”

Despite the great loss, Smith has found numerous ways to honor her friend, including sharing stories on her show and handwritten letters or notes he gave her in the past.