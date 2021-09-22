Gabrielle Union Reveals the Woman She Has Become Today Wouldn’t Have Stayed with Dwyane Wade After He Fathered a Child with Another Woman

Gabrielle Union disclosed in a Tuesday, Sept. 21, interview with Essence magazine that her present-day self wouldn’t have remained in a relationship with her husband Dwyane Wade after he had a child during their 2013 separation.

The couple, which wasn’t married at the time, was split up for a few months when Wade fathered a son with Aja Metoyer.

The actress shared details of her perspective in her second memoir titled “You Got Anything Stronger.” In it, she said, “The me of today would not have stayed with him, but would I be who I am now without that pain? That fiery explosion that created life and light? The advice I would give myself now would be to leave. ‘You don’t have to do this. You don’t think you have an option, but you do. Save yourself.’ ”

When asked about what led her to write that, Union explained, “It’s the truth. Who I am, the healing that I’ve fought for, the peace that I have fought for — I wouldn’t, I just wouldn’t.”

She also revealed her stance regarding the situation changed over time as she was undergoing a transformation. “That’s not what happened, but there is wisdom from perspective, and time, and therapy, and personal evolution, and accountability that changes things.”

As Union’s interview went viral, a handful of people voiced how much they appreciated her transparency during that trying moment in her life. A couple of others even stated how they understood her standpoint.

“I applaud her transparency and honesty.”

“I get what she’s saying most women that focus on growth know that over time perspective changes…I know that things that use to fly with me just a year or two ago definitely don’t anymore…let alone 10 years ago…growth! 🙌🏾”

“I totally get what she’s saying . She stayed and they moved passed it and he’s likely proven himself and gotten in her good graces again. But I’m sure that took way to much time and energy to get to that place.”

“Damn she so transparent 🙌 love her for that.”

“Facts! This is why I love her!”

Shortly after Wade fathered a son in 2013, he and Union married in 2014 in Miami. The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in Paris alongside family and friends.



