Black & Streaming: From ‘Preaching Lies’ to ‘Top Boy,’ Here Are 11 Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend on Destah, Netflix and More

Happy Friday everyone! The weekend is here, and we at ABS want to help you unwind from your busy work week with our What to Watch list. As the fall season approaches, and it gets a little cooler outside, we won’t judge the idea of stay in, kickback, and flip through the channels/subscription services to find something to watch.

On the contrary, we have done all the work and put together a lineup of new releases across the streaming landscape. There are horror-based mysteries like “The Other Black Girl” and “The Changeling” that are just in time for spooky season.

Sam Salary as Pastor Hosea Reynolds in “Preaching Lies” and “Top Boy” characters Sully and Dushane. (Photos: @destahtv/Instagram; @topboynetflix)

Shows like “Top Boy: Season 3” and “Dreaming Whilst Black” explain what life is like across the pond in London. Ice T plays against type as a criminal kingpin in “Crossed the Line.” And our streaming service Destah has the snacks that will feed your streaming cravings with “Food Oasis.”

Here’s a list of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming services this weekend.

Destah

Food Oasis (2023) Hungry for a new series to sink your teeth into? We’ve got the show for you. In this food series presented by ABS, our reporters go across the country and take viewers on culinary adventures that shed light on everyday people fighting against food deserts in their communities.

Little Match Girl (1987) Three years after debuting as Rudy on “The Cosby Show,” Keshia Knight Pulliam stars as the titular “Little Match Girl.” In this retelling with a twist of Hans Christen Anderson’s classic story, a man estranged from his wealthy family reconciles at Christmas with the help of a homeless little match girl.

Preaching Lies (2022) Want to be saved and scandalous? Here’s the movie for you. In this drama uncover the deadly secrets of two families and find out how trying to use the word of God for bad will still turn things around for good.

Netflix

Top Boy (Season 3) In the final season of the British crime drama, drug dealers Sully and Dushane deal with the fallout of their actions over the other two seasons of the show. With the feds breathing down their necks, and new enemies disrupting their way of business, will the two old friends find their way to glory, or will they turn on each other and finally claim the top spot for themselves?

Apple+

The Changeling (2023) The show is a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a magical world. Set in an alternative New York City, new father Apollo Kagwa, played by LaKeith Stanfield, seeks to solve mysteries surrounding the sudden disappearance of his wife, Emma, and their abducted son.

Showtime

Dreaming Whilst Black (2023) Loosely inspired by the creator Adjani Salmon’s real-life events, the show follows Kwabena (Salmon), an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step toward achieving his dream. However, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love, and his own sense of reality.

Hulu

The Other Black Girl (Season 1) Watch this television adaptation of the 2021 novel of the same name if you want something in the vein of a Jordan Peele film. This show follows Nella Rogers, who faces racism, isolation, and mysterious threats after a new black co-worker, Hazel, arrives. This satirical horror series stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sinclair Daniel and was produced by Rashida Jones.

BET+

Crossed the line (2014) The bond between sisters is supposed to be unbreakable. This movie showcases that bond when a young woman refuses to bow to the local criminal kingpin who wants to take control of her late mother’s flower shop in order to run drugs. When he crosses the line trying to get what he wants, she and her siblings seek revenge. The movie stars Ice-T and La’Myia Good.

Max

Winning Time (Season 2) In the second season of the series that reenacts the rise of the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s, the team has already reached the mountaintop — but it just left them wanting more. Watch as Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the rest of the Lakers fight inner turmoil, season-changing injuries, and relationship struggles to face their biggest challenge yet: Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) In this spinoff of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs is forced to team with his sworn enemy Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. The pair must go on a globe-trotting adventure when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain, played by Idris Elba, threatens the future of humanity.