People Are Not Buying That Alleged Alien Corpses Shown to Mexico’s Congress by Extraterrestrial Experts Are Real: ‘Looks Like My Little Sister’s Clay School Project’

A ufologist unveiled the bodies of what he says are the remains of aliens while testifying to Congress in Mexico on Sept. 12.

Shock ensued after Jaime Maussan paraded two caskets in congressional chambers and revealed what he said were the bodies of two extraterrestrials.

Alleged alien remains were shown to the Mexican Congress on Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: NEWS9 Live /YouTube screenshot)

Maussan claimed that the bodies were more than 1,000 years old and found in Peru back in 2017. The remains were small in stature with elongated heads and three fingers on each hand, according to NPR.

“These are not mummies,” said Maussan. “These are complete bodies that have not been manipulated.” He also claimed that the aliens had no teeth but had large eyes and brains, “which allowed for wide stereoscopic vision.”

The ufologist presented the remains of the alleged thousand-year old 'alien' bodies to Mexico's Congress. pic.twitter.com/MxeF2WiSR2 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 13, 2023

“This is the first time [extraterrestrial life] is presented in such a form, and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with nonhuman specimens that are not related to any other species in our world,” added Maussan. “We are not alone.”

Maussan has claimed he’d found other remains in the past, but scientists insisted that his findings were mummified ancient Peruvians. Nonetheless, users on social media weighed in on the claims with both enthusiasm and skepticism.

“Looks like my little sister’s clay school project,” noted another on Instagram.

“Get out of here! I saw those same statues in the TJ Max home section,” added one.

“No way you got their dead homies on display,” replied another Instagram user. “They not finna go for this.”

Former Navy pilot and executive director of the Americans for Safe Aerospace organization Ryan Graves also testified at the hearing that aliens exist. Graves also testified about the existence of extraterrestrials in front of a subcommittee for the United States Congress back in July.

Veteran Air Force intelligence officer Maj. David Grusch was also on hand and claimed that the U.S. government was in possession of “non-human” bodies during his testimony in front of Congress in Washington, D.C., on July 26. Grusch said that the U.S. government was hiding a decades-long program that captures unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, otherwise known as UFOs.

Scans of the remains also were presented by forensic expert Dr. José de Jesús Zalce Benítez, who testified that the remains were not human.

Others noted that the remains looked similar to Hollywood film’s idea of what aliens looked like.

Anyone else disappointed the #Aliens revealed in Mexico looks exactly like Hollywood predicted aliens would look like?



Not suspicious at all pic.twitter.com/32tYvyyXq3 — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 13, 2023

Mexico done found the Alien from Men In Black pic.twitter.com/OgKDXVfOks — Atlanta Hood Historian (@kodakk6000) September 13, 2023

Despite the congressional testimony in the U.S. and in Mexico, scientists at NASA say that there is no evidence to confirm that “UAP are extraterrestrial in origin.”

