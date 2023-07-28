The Funniest Reactions from Black People to U.S. Intel Whistleblower Revealing That There Are ‘Aliens’ Among Us: ‘Baby We Got Bills’

A whistleblower recently revealed that the U.S. government is concealing a decades-long program that captures unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, more commonly known as UFOs.

Retired Air Force intelligence officer Maj. David Grusch testified to Congress in Washington D.C., on July 26 and said the government was in possession of “non-human” bodies.

According to ABC News, Grusch testified that while working at the U.S. spy satellite agency’s National Reconnaissance Office in 2019, the head of the UAPs task force told him about the government program.

Retired Maj. David Grusch testifies that the U.S. government is hiding an unidentified aerial phenomena program that captures UFOs. (Photo: ABC News screenshot / YouTube)

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” said Grusch, adding that the U.S. government has been aware of extraterrestrial “non-human” life since the 1930s.

Grusch also said during the House Oversight Subcommittee hearing that he’d interviewed 40 witnesses about UAPs over a four-year period and claimed he had “specific knowledge” that the program was funded by the misappropriation of government funds.

.@DavidMuir reports on the gripping testimony from former intelligence community official David Grusch to lawmakers during a UFO congressional hearing. https://t.co/rRsj8YCtk6 pic.twitter.com/i3L12pwcjR — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 27, 2023

He also claimed the government currently has extraterrestrial bodies in its possession.

“Biologics came with some of these discoveries,” he said. “Non-human, and that was the assessment of the people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still in the program.”

Black Twitter reacted to the UFO news with its usual panache.

“Tell those aliens that the Blacks already did our slavery bit,” wrote one.

“Omg what if the aliens bring they kids,” joked another.

omg what if the aliens bring they kids pic.twitter.com/OMwObCueCM — X. D. (@XavierDLeau) July 26, 2023

“Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo tweeted, “Aye.. I know there’s a lot of pop culture news and memes going on rn but… THE GOVERNMENT JUST STATED *UNDER OATH* THAT THEY ARE IN POSSESSION OF UFOs AND NON-HUMAN ALIEN BODIES YALL WTF.”

“We in a recession girl we don’t care about that rn. Baby we got BILLS,” added another.

“The government trying to tell us aliens are real like we not dealing with depression, climate change, student loans & inflation. Girl,” added one user.

“My alien friend when I tell him saucers are small dishes we put teacups on:” wrote another with a gif of a shocked-looking woman.

My alien friend when I tell him saucers are small dishes we put teacups on: pic.twitter.com/PLdPFWY5Sl — Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) July 27, 2023

“I don’t wanna see no panicking if an alien land on this hoe and reveal it self. People playing with they name right now,” replied another, which sparked a reaction from Twitter, now X owner, Ellon Musk.

Trust me, Mark, Aliens aren’t real.



I know. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 27, 2023

Me hopping in the UFO 🛸 trying to leave this damn planet 🌏 cuz I’m sick of all your 💩 pic.twitter.com/Ou4G7hhvQr — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) July 27, 2023

The retired major also said he’d been the victim of “brutal” and “very unfortunate” tactics of retaliation since coming forward. He also testified that he used the term “nonhuman” instead of extraterrestrial or alien.

Pentagon Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough denied in a statement provided to the outlet that the government has any such program. The statement said the government has not found “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”