‘Good to See Those Efforts Pay Off’: 13-Year-Old Nebraska Girl Who’s National Weightlifting Champion for Second Time Has Been Training Since She Was 4

The state of Nebraska is celebrating a young teen becoming a USA Weightlifting champion, beating out contestants from all over the country.

More than 1,000 people participated in this year’s competition from June 24 to July 2 at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, and Chassity Del Balso, a 13-year-old girl from Elkhorn, Nebraska, emerged as one of three athletes from the Conqueror Weightlifting gymnasium to score big at this year’s USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships.

Chassity Del Balso, a 13-year-old girl from Elkhorn, Nebraska, is a two-time national weightlifting champion. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/KETV)

She placed first in the 64+ kilogram weight category in the girls’ 13-and-under division. What makes her unique is this is her second national championship since 2021.

“Not only did she win the national championship, she finished fifth overall across all weights. In her weight class, she’s the No. 1 ranked lifter in the United States for her age and weight category,” said Conqueror Weightlifting owner and coach CJ Del Balso to Douglas County Post-Gazette.

CJ also is Chassity’s father.

“She started at 8 years old, so this is her fifth year,” CJ Del Balso said. “I’ve been the coach since day one, so it’s definitely been rewarding to see that along the way. I think it’s made our relationship closer, and it’s been a lot of fun to see her develop and be successful with all the hard work that she’s put in.”

Chassity says she said her father has had a huge impact on her athletic career.

“I got involved with my dad. He was in weightlifting meets and everything, and I just got influenced by it,” said Chassity.

She has been training with her father since she was 4 years old and started lifting at 8 years old.

“It’s good to see those efforts pay off and her applying it on big stages, you know, winning national championships. Performing under pressure and performing well when she needs to do it most is very exciting and rewarding as a coach,” the dad said to KETV.

Her skill set allows her to lift 132 pounds in her snatch and 172 pounds with clean-and-jerk. Though deadlifts are not a part of her competition, she has a personal best of lifting 264 pounds, which makes her, according to her father, “the number one ranked lifter in the United States for her age and weight category.”

The teen not only lifts but competes in other sports, such as volleyball and track and field, at school.

When asked how she became such an accomplished athlete, she gives credit to her parents. She also says her capacity comes from another place, saying, “just a blessing from God.”

