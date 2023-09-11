‘So Embarrassing’: Kamala Harris Shows Off Her ‘Granny Moves’ While Dancing to Q-Tip During Star-Studded Party at Her Home to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

A month after its official birthday, Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by hosting a concert at her residence in Washington with top rappers Lil Wayne, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, Fat Joe, Common, and many more.

Fans are clowning Vice President Kamala Harris’ dance moves after throwing a party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at her house. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Rappers like Jeezy, Remy Ma, D-Nice, Wale, Black Alley Band and Saba performed at the intimate gathering. Tunechi was the headliner, rocking the house and graciously thanking Harris and saying, “I appreciate this. My mom appreciates this too.”

Harris called the jam, “the first-ever Hip-Hop house party at the Office of the Vice President of the United States.”

“Hip-Hop is the ultimate American art form. Hip-Hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture, and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It combines rhythms from the continent of Africa, from the Caribbean, from Latin America, with the sounds of soul and gospel and R&B and funk to create something entirely new.”

Adding, “And to be clear, Hip-Hop culture is America’s culture.”

Harris put a bit of those African rhythms to the test, dancing to Q-Tip’s 1999 single “Vivrant Thing” in a now-viral clip.

Dressed in hot pink pants and a colorful shirt, the Howard University graduate showed those around how she used to do it on the yard.

Not everyone was impressed with the AKA’s dance moves.

“What ever part of her is black, it’s not the dance part.”

“Granny moves and granny pants.”

“She’s so damn embarrassing.”

RELATED: Amanda Seales Hits Back at VP Kamala Harris for Saying America Isn’t a Racist Country

People also didn’t like how she was dressed.

One said, “No issues with moves. She must be getting fashion tips from ‘Dr Jill,’” a second wrote, “If she pulled those pants up any higher they’d need a bra size.”

Some folk thought she was just fine and people were just hating on her.

“What do ya expect her to do”twerk”????”

“Her moves weren’t any worse than Barack Obama’s were. Her moves were appropriate. What she’s supposed to do, twerk or dance like she’s at a strip club? She danced better than 90% of white folks and a lot of white folks can’t even dance on beat!”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO.

While many were dragging her for her dancing, an X user reminded them that there had been someone way worse, posting a GIF of former President Donald Trump doing a jig.

The event, which was organized by the vice president’s office, the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, and Live Nation Urban, was hosted by actor-comedian Deon Cole and had over 400 guests.

Some of the celebrities who attended the party were Yvette Nicole Brown, Roland Martin, Jennifer Hudson, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Jesse Collins, Tamika Mallory, and Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr.