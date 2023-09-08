‘Do Your Other Kids Ever Cross You Mind?’: Brian McKnight Faces Backlash After Gushing Over the ‘Undeniable’ Bond He Has with Stepson

Brian McKnight’s recent birthday tribute to his non-biological “son” was quickly derailed by fans who brought up the estranged relationship he has with his three biological kids.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the R&B crooner shared a carousel of images that featured seemingly tender moments between him and the son of his current wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza.

“Jackboy I cannot believe that you turned 21 today,” McKnight’s caption read. “It seems just like yesterday that your mom blessed me with you and your sister and we all became a family, but that was over 10 years ago!!”

He continued, “I could not be prouder that you are my son, the bond that we have forged is undeniable, and every day it grows even stronger. I tell your mom everyday how in awe I am of her because of everything she is to me, and watching her be the best mother I’ve ever seen makes me wanna be the best father I can be to you, Julia, and now baby Brian.”

The 54-year-old then shouted out Mendoza for being “the best mother God ever created” and noted that he was “forever in love with you.”



As his message came to an end, McKnight praised Jack for acting as “a great example for your little brother and I can’t wait for him to grow up just like you.”

The “Back at One” artist described Jack as “the son any man could only hope for,” and finally closed his caption by writing “I love you so much my man Happy 21st birthday #iloveourlife #mrandmrsmcknightworldtour23 #knightandlei.”

His appreciation tribute was reposted on The Shade Room’s page, where Instagram users didn’t fail to mention the adult children with whom McKnight chose to sever ties.

“This man is unhappy and unhealed. All of these long love notes to his ‘children’ is his only way to attack his bio kids in his head.”

“It’s pretty sad…Brian, Do your other kids ever cross you mind… anytime..?? D–n.”

“Them gates looking a little less pearly for brother Brian… Fix it Jesus…FR FR.”

“I can never support him again. This is deranged to TRY and hurt someone1 u birthed. Just love your life instead of purposely try to trigger your seeds.”

“This would be so hard to ignore if I was his biological child.”

Over the years, McKnight hasn’t had the most healthy relationship with his older children, which include his two sons, Brian McKnight Jr., and Niko McKnight, and his daughter Briana McKnight. While his two boys are shared with his ex-wife Julie McKnight, McKnight’s daughter is from a previous relationship with another woman.

Social media users received a front-row view into their family drama after McKnight was accused of abandoning his biological family and creating a new family with Mendoza and her children.

In addition to Jack, Mendoza also has a daughter, Julia. Both young adults are from a previous relationship.

Brian McKnight not claiming his Black kids is insane. pic.twitter.com/eZ41VY2Bfk — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) May 10, 2022

The controversy sparked last December after McKnight shared a heartwarming post celebrating his stepdaughter’s birthday. In the photo, he can be seen smiling beside her and the luxurious 2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe he decided to purchase for her.

After being told by fans to “make it right” with his “black” children, McKnight decided to clarify the child abandonment claims. In a lengthy video, he revealed cutting off Brian Jr. and Niko due to their sense of entitlement to his earnings.

However, the record producer said that their estrangement was ultimately a “mutual” decision.

He then faced backlash in January 2023 after it was revealed that he and Mendoza chose to name their newborn son Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight. Many account holders found it strange that McKnight would name the infant after himself when he already had a son and a grandchild with the same name.

This past Father’s Day, McKnight was hit with criticism yet again after he shared an appreciation post for his “children,” which only featured Mendoza, Jack, Julia and Brian Kainoa.