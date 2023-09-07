‘In Spite of Everything You’ve Heard…’: Whoopi Goldberg Diagnosed with COVID for Third Time, Sends Video to ‘The View’ to Shut Down Death Rumors

Popular talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time. Her illness comes right as her 31-time Emmy-winning show “The View” premiered its 27th season.

With her absence from the season’s first show, many conspiracies have run amok.

Many people pointed to her being vaccinated and boosted, further fueling radical right conspiracy conversations about her and vaccinations.

“Whenever the word ‘conspiracy’ is used, it usually means there is some truth to the story. I absolutely detest Goldberg. It would not surprise me in the slightest if she agreed to lie to push an agenda.”

“Bring it on! I’ve never felt greater satisfaction watching this agenda fall flat on its face! I have renewed hope in the human race’s ability to sniff out a hoax when they see it! Fool ‘m once, shame on them. Fool them twice, shame on you.

Some people even said the actress died, according to Joy Behar.

In an effort to quash some of the rhetoric, the EGOT sent in a video from her home to be aired on the show with the fans.

“In spite of everything you’ve heard … let me just make sure you all know that its me … see it’s me … I am not at Burning Man, I am not still in Italy, I am not trying to change the outcome of the election, I just have COVID,” the multi-hyphenate said with a chuckle.

According to Goldberg, she is still testing positive. She said she has “to have a clear test” before she can return to set. She previously tested positive in January and November 2022.

Just because she is “under the COVID weather,” as her co-host Behar said when introducing her friend, it doesn’t mean she is not watching. In the clip, she commented on the new desk that she and her five other co-hosts will sit behind for the rest of the season.

“You girls look great,” she said, adding, “I can’t wait to get back and hang out. But until then it’s me and my mask.”

Goldberg shared that her family has quarantined her in her room.

“I’m sort of confined to my room. I’ve never been sent to my room like this at this age,” she said with a smile.

She ended her remarks by saying she “just wanted to say ‘Hi’” and that she can’t wait to return to the job she loves.

Those on the radical right have floated the notion that Goldberg is working with the White House to get people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

“CALLED IT! Last night it was Jill Biden, now The View has just announced that Whoopi Goldberg HAS COVID! We are going to see so many big names in the coming days and weeks magically catch COVID. This is ALL part of the plan,” wrote Eric Spracklen.

The Department of Health and Human Services has reported a notable surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Over the past two weeks, hospital admissions linked to the virus have increased by 23%, averaging 10,000 daily. This includes an 18% rise in daily ICU admissions, with 1,400 individuals requiring intensive care..

It has not been verified if her latest diagnosis is the new COVID-19 variant called BA.2.86, aka Pirola. Thousands of Americans have been infected by this new strain.