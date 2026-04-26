‘I Broke Down So Hard’: Tina Campbell Unravels at Pulpit In Moving Sunday Message After Husband of 25 Years Files for Divorce

After nearly 25 years of marriage, gospel singer Tina Campbell‘s husband filed for divorce last week, catching fans off guard.

Tina built her name and career alongside her sister Erica Campbell in the duo Mary Mary. The singing sisters brought their personal lives to television on their reality series named after their group.

She has stayed quiet about their split, even on social media. But Tina’s recent appearance during Sunday service has people convinced she’s battling with more than she’s letting on.

Tina Campbell reportedly speaks about her divorce during church performance. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET)

‘Mary Mary’ Star Tina Campbell Says Cheating Husband Was Her Fault

Teddy Campbell, Tina’s husband, filed the paperwork on April 13 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

Tina and her husband Teddy Campbell separated back in 2024. Teddy filed for divorce on April 13 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. Her words while on the church stage have many convinced she was seemingly addressing her soon-to-be-ex.

Campbell is a member of the California Worship Center in Los Angeles, run by her brother-in-law, Pastor Warryn S. Campbell II, and her sister as first lady.

While on stage at Sunday service on April 19, the “Get Up” singer dropped a hint about the divorce.

Tina wore a green dress with yellow print as she and her sister performed their 2000 track, “Can’t Give Up Now.” But the moment took a turn when she added some rather personal “lyrics” to the song.

“The devil tried but he failed,” sang Tina. “I still got my joy. Still got victory. Still love my life. Still love him. Yeah.Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus. God is good.”

Campbell then began to speak, seemingly about her divorce, and what she said resonated with the church crowd as she vowed to remain strong through her faith.

“The devil thought he would give y’all something to pay attention to,” she preached. “So, for two years now, since the summer of 2024, I’ve been standing on Isaiah 50. It’s either verse seven or verse eight. And in the New Living Translation, it says, ‘Because the sovereign Lord helps me, I will not be ashamed’.”

“Therefore, I have set my face like a stone,” Tina continued. “Determined to do his will, and will not be put to shame. My God is still good. My God is still faithful. My God is still with me. And if God be before me, even this won’t stand against me. Praise him through it and he’ll get you through it.”

After her passionate performance, fans weighed in with their opinions about the singer’s message.

“Tina is going to be just fine,” wrote a TikTok user after the video made the rounds on social media.

“I keep saying the same exact thing. She’s gonna be alright,” added another. On Instagram, one user replied, “This is how you defeat the enemy!!!”

Other TikTok users were less gracious. “He had no choice because she was too stupid to leave him,” wrote one, while another agreed, “You get it!!! Cus sometimes we won’t leave.”

“I was there in person and when I tell you I broke down so hard in church. I cried for her peace and Protection cause the world can be so hard on you even as the victim. I really wish you guys could’ve seen the worship and testimony her sister, First Lady Erica Campbell gave … I didnt record it all cause I was in the moment.”

Campbell and Teddy have two underage children together — Santana, 13, and 16-year-old Glendon Theodore II.

They also share Laiah Simone, 24, and 18-year-old Meelah Jane, 18. Earlier years of their marriage played out on Tina and Erica’s reality TV show called “Mary Mary,” which ran for six seasons.

The show ended in 2017, after heavily documenting Tina’s frustration over Teddy’s constant cheating, even with her employees.

Teddy files for divorce from Tina Campbell after 20 yrs of marriage.



Still one of the realest moments on reality tv. Tina Campbell expressed how she felt about her husband Teddy cheating with multiple women.



"I love Jesus, I wanna be like Jesus, but I'm not Jesus"#MaryMary pic.twitter.com/pxeZAGKZHv — Nicole (@Nprezzed) April 15, 2026

During the third season of “Mary Mary,” Tina said that Teddy had cheated on her, and she almost went after him with a knife. She also accepted “full responsibility” for his affair in a shocking moment.

“I was controlling, talked too much,” she confessed. “And you can never be heard over me because when I want to talk, I got the floor and ain’t nobody gonna get it from me until I give it up.”

Teddy reportedly asked the court for “child visitation (parenting time)” for his youngest children in the filing. He is also a drummer in the gospel world for the band Soul Seekers, and Teddy was once the drummer on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Tina’s also admitted to making her husband “feel small” in the marriage and vowed to work on herself.

If her message during the service said anything, she’s still focused on growth—but this time, she’s doing it for herself, not for her ex.