‘I Want to Take My Shirt Off on Instagram’: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Drastic Weight Loss After Losing 55 Pounds, Says He Once Couldn’t Walk Up the Stairs

Shaquille O’Neal has been very public about his new life mission to get back in tip-top shape.

Earlier this year, the four-time NBA Champion revealed that he already had dropped 40 pounds in efforts to get “chiseled up” for an underwear ad with his sons. However, in a recent interview with Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight,” O’Neal said that his journey is far from over.

Shaquille O’Neal opens up about his 55-lb weight loss after not being able to walk up the stairs. (Photos: @shaq/Instagram)

The 7-foot-1 former NBA giant said he was 395 pounds during the final year of the Los Angeles Lakers’ third consecutive NBA Finals Championship in the early 2000s. At his largest, it was said that the former MVP even played at a whopping 415 pounds.

“I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs,” said O’Neal. “I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror.”

Shaq began sharing details about his weight-loss journey last December but he recently stepped on a scale and now he’s somewhere around the 350-pound range. He said he’s not done yet as he proclaimed, “I’m probably gonna get between 315 and 330.”

If he can get down to 315, he would be back at his Miami Heat championship playing weight.

He said his new goal is “to take my shirt off on Instagram one last time. I want to get all the way down and then bring the noise.”

The popular music DJ Diesel recently ripped off his shirt in a gym video shared on Instagram in early August. Fans called him a “beast” after noticing his muscular frame.

As shared previously, O’Neal’s weight-loss journey started when a friend called him fat and told him to get his blood work done. “I didn’t know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew,” the 15-time all-star told “ET” earlier this year.

O’Neal credits his weight-loss journey to diet change, taking supplements, and shakes, and going to the gym regularly. When asked where he wants to get to, he said he wants to get “a twelve pack. I got a five pack now, so I have seven more packs to go.”

In addition to sharing on the topic of bettering himself, O’Neal also expressed that he plans to do better at helping the lives of underprivileged children with his third-annual fundraiser for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club.

O’Neal said he’s putting together a function called The Event, where his guests will enjoy a gourmet meal, and participate in a live auction, followed by a star-studded concert. The Event takes place on Oct. 7 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and all the proceeds will go to children in need.