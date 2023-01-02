Shaquille O’Neal Is Focused on Losing Another 20 Pounds to Become an Underwear Model with His Sons 

Ahead of his 51st birthday next March, Shaquille O’Neal is taking control of his health and weight-loss journey. The basketball legend revealed his 40-pound weight loss in a new interview, but he’s hoping to drop another 20 by his birthday on March 6.

“By March 6, I’m taking my clothes off,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” host Nischelle Turner on Monday, Dec. 26. “I’ve lost 40 pounds. I need to lose about 20 more, but in the process of me losing 20, I’ll get real chiseled up. I’mma do an underwear ad with my sons.”

“Shirt off. Chiseled,” said the 7-foot-1 former NBA MVP. “Cocoa Butter. Tight shorts. Thongs on the beach….a– out. Yea, everything.”

Shaq to return back to the show on his birthday to show off his slimmer figure and his chiseled chest. He said his weight loss journey has been a team effort after consulting with at least four friends, including his personal chef.

“It’s all about eating right,” he shared before revealing he had “bloodwork done.”

“A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” said the Baketball Hall of Famer. “I was the athlete [but] I wasn’t the salad eater. I don’t pay attention to any of that. I just gone come bust you a–. I don’t care about none of that.”

Shaq even admitted he doesn’t know the difference between carbs and protein, noting, “At 50 years old, I never knew.” He said he was given strict orders about what he can and cannot do, including notes that he needed to eat “more vegetables” and that his “iron’s low.”

Shaq's cardio workouts are the best 😆 pic.twitter.com/LSGG5qo0Xn — sportsthread (@sportsthread) September 20, 2021

“Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped,” he explained. “Plus supplements, I’m taking GF-9 and shakes, I’m drinking ’em, and the weight just fell off. I’m not at 100% ninja mode yet. I’m still at 75%.”

Shaq then shockingly revealed that he satisfied his late craving the night before with two double cheeseburgers from Whataburger at 3 a.m. “I probably have to start my diet tomorrow,” he laughed.

The father of six encourages anyone starting their own weight loss journey to walk for 30 minutes a day and to “eliminate something that you love.”

He said, “Eliminate it. Like, I haven’t had soda in a while so,” before disclosing “All right, I had a soda last night, I admit.”

He continued, “But I gotta eliminate bread and soda. If I can eliminate bread and soda, I can get the [Mark] Markie Wahlberg look.”

Earlier in the interview, Shaq was asked how he felt about New Year’s resolutions considering he subconsciously agreed to one. He said, “I don’t have new years resolutions, I just try to stay to myself. Like to get better be more at more at peace, become more happier, take care of more people … just continue to be myself.”

The 15-time NBA All-Star continued, “I realize I’m a very lucky individual, but because of how I conduct myself, I feel like I’m lucky for a reason.”

He also credits his success to his “panel” friends and those closest to him, noting, “I’m a very successful guy that has a well-respected panel. Always listen to my panel. My panel has never led me wrong.”