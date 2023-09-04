‘And This Is Why They Stay Mad’: Gabrielle Union Shows More of Her ‘Cheeks’ In See-Through Outfit Following Criticism for Her Bikini Photos

After previously committing to showing off more of her assets, Gabrielle Union showed out on the ‘Gram after wearing a revealing outfit to Beyoncé’s performances in Inglewood, California, on Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2.

On the first night, the 50-year-old actress looked absolutely glamorous in her Renaissance Tour costume. Union’s 21.5 million followers were treated to pictures of her in a floor-length sheer hooded chainmail dress worn over a matching silver bra top and thong.

Gabrielle Union faces more criticism after showing off her cheeks in new photos months after committing to showing fans more skin. (Photos: @gabunion/Instagram)

She added some elegant touches to her ensemble, including a dazzling diamond-encrusted Valentino handbag, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, chic chrome platform heels, and shimmering metallic eyeshadow.

The “Bring It On” star captioned the post, “This is a reminder, in case you needed it. #RenaissanceWorldTour #RWT #Renaissance #Night1.” For the second night, Unon wore a silver beaded bra top with baggy jeans.

Her comment sections were on fire. Exclamations like “Eaaaaat,” “Boom,” “Damn Sis,” and “Slaaaay” led the sentiments regarding her outfits.

“Welp…I didn’t need the reminder but DAMN!!! Kilt it!!!”

“And this is why they stay mad.”

While some fans did not need a reminder about how fabulous Mrs. Wade is, some felt she was dressed too sexy and showing too much skin.

“In my KeKe Palmer baby daddy voice ‘You’re a mom dressed like that.’”

“Too much. Big fan but you don’t need this to stay relevant. Come on.”

“Dewayne allows this ?!?”

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Commits to Showing Her ‘Cheeks Until My Ass Literally Falls Off’ After Troll Calls Her Out for Wearing Bikinis

Interestingly enough those who came for her sexy outfits seemingly forgot that Union promised to show off more of her “cheeks” just two short months ago.

In her defense, one individual wrote, “She’s a mom, wife, she has a career AND is 50+. Yooo those are accomplishments, cus despite of those things she looking this fine. Y’all better clap and stomp your feet with it.”

"She is too old to wear swimsuits" Whaaaaaaaaatttttt? Pretty sure her body is in better shape than all the trolls harassing her, at her age. — Dariunlancer (@awba18) July 10, 2023

The “Perfect Find” star loves to flaunt her body but haters attempt to age-shame her when she shares bikini photos online. She previously appeared on “Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr,” to discuss the perception of older women in society. Union recalled a comment from a social media troll that took aim at her age and how she was dressed.

“You are old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still wearing bikinis?” she said during the chat.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

“First of all they are not bikinis, they are thongs,” she responded, adding, “You’re going to see these cheeks until my a– literally falls off. And I might just wear a bikini in the casket I don’t know.”

For the second night, Union rocked a blinged-out top and denim jeans while accompanied by her husband Dwyane Wade, and two of their children, Zaya and Kaavia James.

The overwhelming response was how fabulous the entire family looked.