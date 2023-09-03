Tennessee Woman Drives 12 Hours to Hook Up with Man She Just Met on Instagram; His Godmother Says ‘She’s the One’ 

How far would you go for love — or a man you’ve just met? Would you go across the country? Fly in a plane with no regard for the time difference? Or drive alone for 12 hours to see if that potential boo is worth it?

Alexis, 38, took a chance and risked it all by driving 12 hours to Newport News, Virginia, from Memphis, Tennessee, to see if the guy she met online was the real deal. Luckily she owns her own women’s clothing boutique and could allow her employees to take over, as she abruptly decided to leave to meet her man.

Two cars on the highway. (Photo: Pexels Image)

The two met via Kevin’s godmother, who saw Alexis on a fun online dating show on Instagram. She showed Kevin, 37, and he reactivated his Instagram just so he could blow her notifications up by sending multiple messages and comments so that she could see his tag name. Eventually, she did see all of the notifications and they started messaging.

According to Alexis, the rest is blissful history. They started talking on a Friday and by Saturday he’d booked her a flight for the following Tuesday. “I couldn’t wait until Tuesday, so I drove all the way to Virginia, all 12 hours and 45 minutes by myself and I haven’t left since,” Alexis exclaimed happily.

Kevin’s godmom Grace said, “She’s the one.” And Kevin, although shy, seemed to be pleased with Alexis’ presence in his house. Kevin has two daughters and is a construction worker. Grace said that the two had been inseparable since Alexis’ arrival, and she didn’t see her leaving anytime soon.

Alexis agreed but admitted that the only thing she would go back for was her two kids. One could say Alexis is moving too fast, but as the saying goes, “If you know you know.” Sometimes it doesn’t take years to know that you’ve found your person, but is a couple of days enough to be solid? Only they can decide.

People fall in love nontraditionally and quickly every day. Shows like “Love After Lockup,” “90 Day Fiancé,” and “Married at First Sight” all showcase love in unconventional ways. When you look at finding love, there really is no blueprint or “right way” to do it. Society attempts to lay out a format, but what works for you is for you.

Since her arrival, Alexis has been head over heels for Kevin. She says their intimacy is great, and he’s everything and more than she expected. While everyone has their quirks, she doesn’t mind that he snores and leaves orange peels in the bed. Alexis believes this is the man she’s been waiting for since her divorce six months ago.

She describes Kevin as a mild-mannered, hardworking guy with lots of potential. Alexis believes that together they could merge their talents together to create something amazing. Kevin’s dream is to start his own company remodeling homes, and Alexis wants to take her fashion expertise and jump more into interior decorating.

You never know where your match will come from, but Alexis says “Always remain open to the unknown.” Taking a risk may have allowed her to meet her mate, but only time will tell.

Do you agree with Alexis about remaining open? Does time matter when it comes to dating? Do you think Alexis is moving too fast?

