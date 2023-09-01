‘You’re Not Equal!’: Crazed White Woman Caught on Camera Spewing Racial Remarks and Screaming at Black Postal Worker In Missouri

A viral video shows an enraged woman screaming and taunting a Black postal worker.

The explosive exchange happened at a post office in Kirkwood, Missouri, when the woman started yelling at the employee who was recording the interaction, according to Riverfront Times. The video was posted on Aug. 24 by Instagram user @j5scar, who said the incident happened last month.

The unidentified woman ranted at a Black postal worker in Missouri. (Instagram/ @j5scar/Screenshot)

“Get the hell away from me,” the woman demanded while walking to her car. She then pulled out her iPhone and started recording the worker, who apparently had asked the woman to leave, and walked outside to ensure she did so.

“I’m sending it to Trump,” she claimed. “Maybe he can do something, and then Obama can sue him.”

The woman storms off again before turning around to make another dig at the employee: “Equal my a*s,” she yelled. “You’re not equal.”

She enters her car and appears to leave when she insults the employee again. The woman hopped into the driver’s seat and pulled out her parking spot. The woman stops again, exits her vehicle, and approaches the employee.

“I’ll tell you, I’ve had it. Godd-mn, you have ruined my life,” she said. “I sit here all I want is my mail.”

“You won’t come in here, ma’am,” the worker responded. “And please step off of our lot.”

According to the video, the woman said she hopes the employee gets terminated from her job. After a brief rant about her hair, she returns to her vehicle.

The woman rolled down her window and started chanting, “Hey boy, boy, boy,” at the employee. Per reports, the racist term has historically been used against Black men to belittle them. She then finally drove away.

This incident comes amid several recent viral videos involving women labeled as “Karens.” In one video, a woman went off on her neighbor over a dispute involving a dog, and in a separate incident, a woman called the police on a Black therapist who was locked out of her office.