‘She’s Having a Loud Conversation’: White Woman Calls Cops on Black Therapist Conducting Phone Session In Building’s Common Area After Being Locked Out of Her Office

An unabashed woman demanded answers and called the police on a Black therapist who was sitting in the common area of her office building, according to a viral video.

The therapist, Dr. Marquisha Frost, posted a TikTok video of the unprovoked encounter on Monday. In her caption, Frost said that she was on the phone with a client in the building where she rents a space when the woman approached her and started asking her questions.

“What’s your office phone number,” the woman, who appears to be white and is wearing a floral-print purple T-shirt, asked repeatedly. “I would like to file a complaint.”

Woman targets and harasses Black therapist on the phone with her client. (TikTok/ @__thedocisin/Screenshot)

Frost continues her phone conversation ignoring the woman’s questions, leading her to threaten to call the police. While on the phone with the woman tells authorities that Frost does not “belong here.”

“She’s having a loud conversation. She won’t give any information,” the woman said before giving the cops their location.

Frost continued to speak calmly to her client while the woman told police that she was Black. She then tells Frost that officers are “on their way” and continues to demand her address.

In the video, the woman walked in and out of the common room multiple times and complained to someone on the phone that Frost was recording her.

At one point, the woman says that the owner of the office building is on the line and would like to speak with Frost. When Frost doesn’t grab her phone, the woman attempts to strike her.

“Do not touch me,” Frost said. “Don’t do it. I promise you, that’s not what you want.”

Police finally arrived at the building, Frost put her client on hold and explained what happened to the two officers.

“I’m conducting a meeting here in this space. … I’m locked out of the office, and I had a client I was meeting with,” Frost told the cops. “She said I was too loud, so I put in my AirPods, and she continued to come back and harass me, so I started to record her.”

“If you would’ve just said that you were locked out of your office,” the woman interrupted.

“But who are you? I don’t have to answer you,” Frost said before the woman said that’s why she dialed 911. “Police are typically called when people don’t feel safe. I did nothing to you. I’m just conducting a meeting in a building that I leased office space in that I’m currently locked out of.”

The woman storms out of the room, and police have a brief discussion with Frost about the building before leaving the area.

People in the comment section championed Frost for her professionalism and keeping her composure, with one user saying: “You need to teach a class on how to stay this calm.” Frost’s video had nearly 4 million views as of Tuesday.

“The idea that Black people are ‘out of place’ and ‘do not belong’ is a widespread one. It is so disgusting and unfortunate,” the caption of Frost’s video said. “BUT— I managed well and am taking the steps necessary to protect myself from this woman and people like her at all costs.”