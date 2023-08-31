Woman Who Aired All of Her Relationship Drama on Social Media Says She Now Has a Content Creator Deal. Is Controversy the Way to Become an Influencer?

Morgan Bailey is a single mother to her daughter Gianna, whom she affectionally calls GiGi. She has publicly used her social media to discuss having a baby with a “random man in Atlanta.”

Morgan made several videos outlining every detail about the dysfunction in her relationship with “the random man in Atlanta.” With a very no-holds-barred attitude, she disclosed things that millions of people became privy to. Morgan was not shy to show the struggles of being a single mother, as well as realizing that she is now one of many to a man who has impregnated six other women.

These shocking posts have exposed how she was left alone 30 days after having a cesarean, after moving to Michigan to be with the father of her child; and since then, other women have come forth to reveal that the man is also their child’s father.

Morgan and GiGi (Morgan’s TikTok image)

There has been a lot of back and forth on the internet between Morgan and JaQuan Sanka (reportedly the random man in Atlanta). They each post their sides of the story. According to Morgan, she moved to Michigan to be with him, only for him to move in with his ex on her birthday, which happened to be Valentine’s Day.

Related: Comedian Makes Hilarious Skit Interviewing for a Job that Desperately Needs Employees: If ‘Uh-uh, Get Somebody Else to Do It’ Was a Person

On the other hand, JaQuan explained his side of the story by saying that Morgan’s parents told him how much she lies beforehand; he also said that he was the first to go viral and nobody cared for Morgan prior to the current mess. JaQuan says he even had a clothing line, and he sacrificed it all to move to a different city and state; this came after he exposed himself for being the “random man in Atlanta,” as Morgan seemingly never directly called him out.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE.

This entire ordeal has had the internet buzzing since its inception. People in the comments just can’t get enough of Morgan, saying, “A random man from Atlanta.” Beyond that, everyone raves about GiGi and how “adorable” and “cute and cuddly” she is.

For Morgan, things surprisingly have taken a turn for the better as Morgan has indicated she’s landed a content creator deal; however, it is unclear with whom she signed the deal. Since that post, Morgan made a post after looking at all the other mother’s pages. She concluded that they are all “bad b*tches” and that she wants to be besties with them all.

Morgan has decided to make good on her current fame by creating merchandise. She has “a random man in Atlanta” acrylic cups for sale in her bio for $30. It doesn’t end there; merchandise includes tote bags, sticker sheets, hoodies, a plush blanket, a cropped tee, coffee mugs, bibs, baby swaddle blankets, towels, and so much more.

Though Morgan makes light of the situation, this mess is a lot. One could only assume how she and the other mothers are handling it all. If there is a lesson to be learned here, what do you think it is? Do you think that Morgan’s tactics worked in her and GiGi’s best interest?