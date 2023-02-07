‘This Is Fake’: Diddy Denies Shading Burna Boy and His Grammy Loss In Alleged IG Post

A social media post that also ended up seemingly deleted from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Instagram story has people speculating about some drama between the record producer and Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

One day after the Grammys — an event where Burna Boy was nominated for but did not win two awards — Diddy seemingly a message specifically aimed at someone for whom Diddy helped produce record-winning music appeared online.

“I helped you win your first and only Grammy award which I did out of kindness, and somehow you thought you could win another without my help?? Oh okay…” his post read.

Fans began to speculate the “Gotta Move On” singer was referring to Burna Boy because he was co-executive producer on Burna’s album “Twice As Tall” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This collaboration happened to win Burna Boy his first Grammy for best Global Music Album in 2021.

Though news outlets have re-posted Diddy’s alleged message to their own respective pages, the music mogul has denied creating the post.

Diddy stepped into news outlet @its_onsite where he disputed any acts of pettiness or beef.

“This is fake,” he bluntly wrote, however fans do not believe him.

Diddy responds to now-deleted post obtained by @its_onsite/Instagram.

“You got put on blast,” someone wrote in response to his comment.

Another person brought up Diddy’s empowering theme of spreading love and how his message negates that.

“I was gonna say this not ‘love’ energy,” that person wrote.

As speculation about the feud began to grow, fans decided to fact-check Diddy’s post, and one fan whose Twitter handle is @OleleSalvador suggested that the post was edited by WizKid’s fanbase known as “WizKid FC.”

“Checks reveal that the post was photoshopped by opposition fan base, ‘Wizkid FC,'” wrote that social media user. “We gotta be careful about the toxicity fanbases are constantly brewing. It hinders people.”

🚨🎶:“It’s Fake”— @Diddy reacts to viral post about @burnaboy losing out on the Grammys this year.



Checks reveal that the post was photoshopped by opposition fan base, “Wizkid FC.”

—

We gotta be careful about this toxicity fanbases are constantly brewing. It hinders progress! pic.twitter.com/rGJtYjlz7K — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) February 7, 2023

Burna Boy and WizKid have thrown major shade at each other in the past about who is the most successful Nigerian artist.

In 2022, Burna Boy reportedly blasted WizKid’s fan club on Twitter, calling them his “delusional Twitter fc,” according to Kemifilani News.

Though this is largely speculation by fans, many believe Diddy is telling the truth and “WizKid FC” attempted to ruin his relationship with Burna Boy.

Diddy and Burna Boy met in person in 2021, after the drop of their album. In a now-deleted Instagram, Diddy documented their entire interaction, noting what a special moment this was for him.

“God is the greatest! Yesterday was the first time seeing my brother @burnaboygram in person since the pandemic and since we created the Grammy award-winning album Twice as Tall over Zoom!”



He continued, “This s–t is deeper than rap, this is a true brotherhood, the two kings reunite! LOVE LOVE LOVE.”