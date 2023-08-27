Candace Owens Is Not Buying Michael Oher’s Story, Says White Couple Who Took Him In Are ‘Just Good People’ Who Cared About Him and Had No Idea He Would Become a Successful NFL Player

Talking head Candace Owens weighed in on Michael Oher’s beef with the people who took him in as a teenager.

Oher has recently come forward with allegations about Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy and his connection to their family.

A week ago, the former NFL player, who learned in February 2023 that he was never legally adopted by the white couple, filed a petition to terminate the custodial agreement he has with the couple.

According to the 2009 first-round NL draft pick, instead of adopting him as they led him and the public to believe, even making a best-selling book and Oscar-nominated film based on that story but entered him into a conservatorship for their own personal gain.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” stated the documents that were filed in a Shelby County Court in Tennessee.

In 2004, during the summer before his senior year of high school, the athlete who had retired moved in to live with the Tuohys, who were wealthy restaurant franchisees.

Owens took to her platform and said she was not buying that the Tuohy family desired to exploit him and his gifts, arguing they had no idea that he was going to go pro.

“So, in order to believe Michael Oher’s version of events, you would have to think, that despite them having tremendous wealth themselves … despite the family selling the fast food conglomerate and its franchises for more than $200 million, that they conspired to meet with this athlete… who they had no idea it was going to make it to the NFL … who they had no idea if they were a book about it … was going to be picked up and turned into a movie … all so that they could steal a couple of hundred thousand extra dollars from him,” she said, deadpan into the camera.

According to Owens, it makes no sense that they would create this elaborate scheme to steal from him after setting up a conservatorship and keeping his money in there.

She called his assertion and complaint, “Bullis##t” and “incredibly foolish.”

“They did it out of their hearts. There’s no question,” she continued, explaining that the couple brought the young man into their house to live, negotiated his contracts with the league and made sure he was successful.

In her opinion, “They were just good people who cared about him and loved him as though he was their own son.”

