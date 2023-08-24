Steph Curry Emphatically Calls Himself the GOAT PG Before Quickly Acknowledging Magic Johnson. Stephen A. Smith Claims Michael Jordan Has Joined the Chat.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry says he has no intentions of retiring before the final three years of his deal are up.

The 35-year-old sharpshooter says he’ll then decide what to do, if he’ll continue to play at age 38 or if he’ll head to the golf course, which has become his second love.

Curry, who’s also one of the higher-grossing athletes, has $167 million reasons to stick around for at least these three seasons. During a recent appearance on the “Gilbert Arenas Podcast,” he revealed a few other things as he enters the twilight of his illustrious NBA career.

Steph Says He’s Best Point Guard EVER

Not only did Curry address his future, the four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP also responded to Arenas’ question asking him is he the GOAT point guard?

“It’s me and Magic Johnson, is that the conversation?” Curry asked.

“Obviously I have to answer myself. But to your point, Magic Johnson’s résumé is ridiculous. So the fact that we’re even having that conversation is a place that I never thought I’d be in,” he added.

Curry Acknowledges Magic Johnson’s Legacy

Smart answer from Curry, he recognizes the greats like Magic who came before him. And while Curry is great, no one will ever unseat Magic as the game’s best point guard — ever.

If ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has anything to say about it, Michael Jordan isn’t a fan of Curry’s take on who’s the GOAT point guard.

“I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time,” says Smith as he reads text he says was sent by Jordan. “Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time, Steph Curry is very close but not in front of Magic.”

