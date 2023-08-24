‘What Are The Odds?’: Ohio Couple Shares Same Birthday as Their Newborn Twins In Amazing Labor Event

An Ohio couple and their two newborns’ connection is deeper than family ties — because they all share the same birthday.

Jose Ervin Jr. was expecting his babies to be born at the end of August. However, he received a call that his fiancée, Scierra Blair, was in labor last Thursday, WOIO reported.

Parents Jose Ervin and Scierra Blair gave birth to twins who have the same birthday as them. (Cleveland Clinic)

Doctors at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital informed the couple that Blair would have to undergo a C-section since one of the babies “breached,” WITI reported. So, Ervin convinced her to wait until their birthday.

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin told WOIO.

In the early hours of Aug. 18, the twins were born. Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., and his sister A-ria came one minute later, according to the report. The healthy babies were both just over five pounds.

“What are the odds?! Mom, Dad and their newborn twins all share the same birthday today!” the hospital said in a social media post.

During an interview with WITI, Ervin called the situation “a dream come true” and said that birthdays “are going to be a banger from here on out.”

“It was very unique, and it’s a blessing, honestly,” he added. “I didn’t know what I was going to be doing for my birthday. I just said I wanted a good gift, and God sent me my kids on my birthday.”

