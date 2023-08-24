‘Did You Go 1/2 on the Rings?’: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Reignite Their 50/50 Household Debate After Posing with Their New Wedding Rings

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s new photos with their “new rings” re-sparked discussion about their controversial decision to evenly split household finances online.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Union, 50, shared a carousel of images of her and the former NBA player boo’d up on a yacht while in France.

The “Being Mary-Jane” star rocked a white one-piece while her husband can be seen in a gray T-shirt with patterned swim trunks. Throughout the photos, Union and Wade made sure to show off the new bling that sat on their wedding ring finger.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union show off their new wedding rings months after revealing their 50/50 household. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

“New levels, new rings #Tiffanyandco #LockWithLove #TiffanyPartnership,” Union’s caption read.

The couple recently kicked off their annual “Wade World Tour” where they enjoy a lavish vacation overseas right before summer ends.

Related: Gabrielle Union Admits She Battles with Financial Anxiety Despite Her and Dwyane Wade Splitting the Bills 50/50

Though her likes are hidden, more than 500 individuals left comments underneath the upload. While many Instagram users noted how “beautiful” the couple looked, there were a few commenters that brought up the Wades’ infamous 50/50 conversation.

“Did you go 1/2 on the rings?”

“I bet you paid for your own I hate the fact this nice couple is splitting bills … like no sir you’ve to spoil her she’s the QUEEN let her money be used for more investment and kids toys.”

Back in May, the Wades became a hot topic on social media after the “Bring It On” star revealed that she and Wade, 41, split their bills.

Click here to read more.

The conversation erupted after Union admitted to having financial anxiety despite being married to a successful ex-NBA player whose net worth accumulated to an estimated $170 million over his pro basketball career.

Gabrielle Union says her and Dwade split their bills 50/50 and she still has anxiety about being financially secure due to all of her responsibilities which forces her to be a workaholic! “You better work b*tch, oh you want to sleep in.” pic.twitter.com/lrvhZ3Ax8Q — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) May 15, 2023

After Union unintentionally sparked a debate all throughout social media, the former Miami Heat player dove deeper into his wife’s statement while speaking to Shannon Sharpe on an episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

While there, Wade explained that he and Union have their own responsibilities aside from their household that they need to take care of.

The father of four also noted that he and Union are more than capable of affording their extravagant lifestyle, being that they are successful individually.

Union and Wade share one child together; 4-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade. The former point guard also has two children, 16-year-old Zaya and 21-year-old Zaire Wade, whom he shares with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He also has a 9-year-old son, Xavier, from a previous relationship.

On Aug. 30, the married couple will celebrate nine years of marriage; however, they have known each other since 2007.