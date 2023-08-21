Lawsuit Alleges Nicki Minaj Reportedly Fled Concert Following Backstage Beatdown Involving Her Husband Kenneth Petty and a Security Guard

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are still on the hook for a six-figure lawsuit that was filed by a former bodyguard four years ago after a concert altercation.

Thomas Weidenmuller, the guard, is now hoping a judge will rule in his favor with a default judgment, ordering the rapper to pay the requested $755,647.02.

Court documents show that an Aug. 10 hearing resulted in a 60-day continuance of the case to remedy multiple discrepancies in Weidenmuller’s calculations of damages. As stated in the filing, he is seeking $21,045 in medical expenses, $700,000 for “general damages for his emotional distress and the pain and suffering he experienced,” $30,978 in attorney fees, and an additional $3,624.02 in erroneous costs.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are still on the hook for a $750,000 personal injury lawsuit. (Photo: Nickiminaj/Instagram)

The security professional was hired to work a March 2019 concert in Germany. At some point during the performance, a fan bypassed guards and managed to get on stage before being grabbed. Minaj reportedly was enraged by the near encounter. She is accused of berating a female guard on video before Weidenmuller intervened.

His lawsuit alleges that after the initial backstage confrontation, the “Super Bass” artist directed her rage at him, pulling Petty into the matter. “While Minaj screamed obscenities at me, Petty repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the fact, which stunned and disoriented me,” stated the suit.

“Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon,” it continued. Minaj reportedly fled the venue after the attack.

Weidenmuller said he felt “blinding pain in my head, neck, and face. I could tell in that instant that something was seriously wrong with my jaw.” As a result of his injuries, he underwent multiple surgeries and had five plates implanted in his jaw. He claims he needs four additional reconstructive procedures.

Minaj and her husband, whom she wed in October 2019, have yet to respond to the case. Petty is a level-two registered sex offender in the couple’s home state of New York. He was convicted of the 1995 attempted rape of Jennifer Hough, who was 16 at the time. He served almost five years in prison for the crime.

The fact that Jennifer Hough had to produce the photos, soiled shorts, & rap€kit from when Kenneth Petty rap€d her to be believed after being lied on on a humongous platform, makes me so angry! Idk how yall still support that lady, but I never ever will (haven’t for yrs) again. https://t.co/qMCigU23o3 — Ashlee Ray (@Ashlee_Ray) August 12, 2023

In October 2021, Hough filed a harassment lawsuit against the couple. For the first time ever, she also spoke out publicly about the attempted rape and the allegations that Petty and Minaj had been attempting to “silence” her over the years. In January 2022, Hough dropped the suit against the Grammy Award winner, but not Petty.

Last July, Petty pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in California after he and Minaj and their son relocated to Los Angeles. He was placed on a three-year probation, a year of house arrest and a $55,000 fine.

