Rapper Nas Applauds Larry Elder for ‘Chin Checking’ Charlamagne Tha God Over Allowing ‘Joe Biden’s Anti-Black’ Statements On The Breakfast Club

Rapper Nas shared a clip of Charlamagne Tha God interviewing Republican political commentator Larry Elder on “The Breakfast Club,” and he noted that the 71-year-old pushed back regarding President Joe Biden’s past anti-Black statements.

Charlamagne Tha God — whose legal name is Lenard Larry McKelvey — was confronted by the MAGA supporter about McKelvey’s reaction to Biden telling him during the Aug. 17 interview, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Larry Elder (R) appears on “The Breakfast Club” with Charlamagne tha God (L). (Photo: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM screenshot / YouTube)

Prior to the exchange, Elder denied that systemic racism exists because the country elected a Black president. During a discussion about his views on abortion, Elder said that people should be warned about the consequences of their behavior and deal with the consequences of those actions.

“Anytime you allow bad behavior to continue, you’re going to get more bad behavior,” he said.

After guest-host Tezlyn Figaro interjected by asking Elder about Donald Trump’s behavior in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capital, Elder said, “I don’t think he did anything wrong.”

Elder then went on to compare Trump’s rhetoric about the 2020 election to Hillary Clinton repeatedly calling Trump’s 2016 election win “illegitimate.” Clinton won the popular vote but lost in the electoral college.

McKelvey then asked Elder if he’d ever heard the term “n—a wake-up call.”

“No,” Elder replied.

McKelvey went on to describe the term and said, “It is an incident where a person of color forgets that they are of color and are reminded rather brutally by an unexpected act of racism.”

Elder took offense and said he was “acutely aware” that he was a Black person and he’s sure McKelvey is aware that he is Black, then Elder called out “The Breakfast Club” host for his interview with Biden.

“When Joe Biden insulted you by saying, ‘You ain’t really Black if we don’t know if we want to vote for me or vote for Donald Trump,’ it seems to me that should have been a wake-up call on your part.”

Elder went on to say he was surprised McKelvey wasn’t mad that a white man came in and told him how to think. McKelvey replied that he wasn’t going to let Biden’s comment upset him in the same way he wasn’t letting Elder upset him. Elder responded by bringing up Biden’s allegedly friendly relationship with segregationists.

Nas shared a clip of the exchange with the caption, “Listen how @cthagod tried to ‘People of Color’ the n wake up call phrase,” he wrote. “I really don’t like that. I do applaud Larry Elder for chin checking Charlemagne over Joe Biden’s Anti-Black statements.”

Listen how @cthagod tried to "People of Color" the n wake up call phrase… I really don't like that. I do applaud Larry Elder for chin checking Charlemagne over Joe Biden's Anti-Black statments. https://t.co/dMdwwkfIYE — Nas (@nasescobar316) August 17, 2023

Elder also shared a clip of the exchange on X and praised Trump in a separate post while condemning McKelvey for calling Trump racist, adding that Black America “flourished” under the twice-impeached, four-time indicted former president.

Elder announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination last April on the now-canceled Fox News program “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”