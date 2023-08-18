‘She’s Her Moms Jr’: Fans Go Wild Over Video of Lori Harvey Showing Off Her Snatched Figure While Being Followed By Cameramen

Lori Harvey is at it again, making fans drool over her jaw-dropping content on social media.

The 26-year-old recently shared a TikTok video of herself strutting through a walkway at the launch party for her swimwear line, Yevrah, as she was followed by two cameramen.

Harvey can be seen rocking a navy blue polka dot mini dress with black straps and sheer sides by Jean Paul Gaultier at a large mansion near a swimming pool. She paired it with ankle-strap heels while carrying a small fan. The video is set to “Killing You Ho—” by rapper Trina. “Ate that right on up,” she wrote as her caption.

Lori Harvey shares a video from a recent photo shoot on TikTok. (Photo: @loriharvey screenshot / TikTok)

The video was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, where fans left remarks about the socialite’s curvy figure in the comment section.

“I ain’t mad at her!! Play these fools like they play women,” noted one fan.

“Not Lori talking her ish!!! I love it,” added one.”

“My motivation to get back in the gym you look amazing,” replied another.

One individual compared Harvey’s look to her mother, Marjorie Harvey, writing, “She’s her moms Jr oh course she did.”

Fans previously compared their looks back in March after the SKN by Lori Harvey founder wore a black floor-length skirt with a denim top and no bra. Some say she copied her mother, who also wore a braless outfit during a birthday trip to Paris in October 2021 with her husband Steve Harvey.

So We Just Gon Ignore How FINE Steve Harvey Wife And Daughter Is?!?!! Let Me Introduce Yall To Lori & Marjorie 😍 pic.twitter.com/MMpCr5r57o — Tiyonna like Teyana 🖤 (@TiyonnaB_) July 11, 2015

But Lori often shares pictures and videos of herself looking fabulous as well as content with her boyfriend, “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris. The duo recently vacationed in Turks and Caicos in April, and this month they traveled to Cabo, Mexico.

But Idris was reportedly right by her side at the Yevrah launch party, where he posed for some pictures with his model girlfriend. Idris wore a white shirt and matching pants to complement Harvey’s attire.

Harvey and Idris have reportedly been dating since January. Although fans have often doubted the longevity of their union, they appear to be doing just fine, enjoying each other company and traveling on family vacations.

Their relationship is a little less public than when Harvey dated “Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan. They dated for over a year before breaking up in 2022. An exact reason for their breakup has not been revealed, but many believe Jordan wanted to settle down, while Lori was still busy playing the field.

Click here to see the full video.