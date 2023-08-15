‘You Get an Indictment! You Get an Indictment!’ : The Top Reactions to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Filing RICO Charges Against Donald Trump and 18 of His Allies

Former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his allies were indicted on Monday in the state of Georgia connected to their alleged attempt to overturn and interfere with the 2020 presidential election that he lost to now-President Joe Biden.
Trump, and 18 others, were charged with RICO, or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — a statute originally applied to mob prosecutions and touted by ex-Mayor of New York Rudolph Giuliani when he served as a prosecutor in the 1980s, ABC News reports. Ironically, Giuliani himself is now charged under the statute in Georgia.
Among others charged include lawyer Sidney Powell, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, and head of Black Voices for Trump, Harrison Floyd, according to reports and the lengthy indictment.
“The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Fulton County District Attorney said at a news conference.
When a reporter asked Willis if she plans to try the defendants together, she responded: “Yes.” She also added that the group has until noon on Aug. 25 to turn themselves in. Trump, a GOP presidential contender, responded to the announcement and said that he is being targeted amid his White House bid.
“So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, ‘I will get Trump,” he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon. “And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”
Other charges Trump faces include two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents, according to WXIA-TV.
As the indictment news trickled in, some people on social media reacted by making memes and praising Willis for her actions. Willis — who has been making national headlines due to this case — said in 2021 she would look into efforts to meddle in the presidential election in the Peach State, according to reports. Her announcement came shortly after taking office.
