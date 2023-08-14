‘A KING RECOGNIZING A QUEEN!’: Fans Praise Katt Williams After Singer Melba Moore Reveals He Was the ‘Sole Sponsor’ of Her $75K Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The career of Broadway star and celebrated songstress Melba Moore will forever be enshrined among Hollywood’s most celebrated acts. At the age of 77, she was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The coveted career milestone was achieved roughly sixty years after she got her start in the business, thanks to the help of comedian Katt Williams.

Katt Williams and Melba Moore Photos: Kattwilliams/instagram and Melba1moore/Instagram

In order for a celebrity to obtain the terrazzo and brass tile, they must “prove longevity” in one of the six categories and obtain a nomination that is supported by their management. If selected by the Walk of Fame committee, a $75,000 fee is paid for the star’s creation, installation and maintenance.

After the Aug. 10 ceremony, Moore revealed that Williams single-handedly helped her secure the coveted honor — in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance. “A public thank you to KW He is the sole sponsor of my Star,” she wrote in an Instagram post expressing gratitude. “Katt in me you have a Friend,” she continued.

Williams paid his respects to her legacy in his speech. He acknowledged her excellence on stage, in television, music and film. Moore won a Tony Award for her role in Broadway’s “Purlie.” She also has been nominated for four Grammys and starred in several on-screen projects.

“I looked up who paved the way for Melba Moore, who was the person that excelled in all of those things, and I found out that that person did not exist. Melba Moore is a one of one in our industry,” said Williams.

The “Father Figures” actor added that “Melba Moore exemplified the elegance, grace, dignity, and strength of the Black woman. This strength in her ability to turn adversity into fuel for her art is a testament to her unwavering determination.”

MELBA MOORE GETS HER STAR ON HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME pic.twitter.com/S6fSMahf01 — Hidn Treasure (@TreasureHidn) August 14, 2023

Comedians Deon Cole and Lunelle and iconic music producer Jimmy Jam were also present for the ceremony.

As congratulatory messages for Moore poured in, so did heaps of praise for Williams. “WHAT A KING RECOGNIZING A QUEEN!” wrote one person, taken aback by Williams’ kind gesture. “This man is a national treasure and a real champion of US,” a second person wrote.

A third fan commented, “One legend making sure that another’s legacy gets preserved forever and ever… that’s mighty dope.” And a fourth person noted that the comic’s gesture came as no surprise. That person wrote, “I got chills. But I always knew Katt was the man. He adopted a bunch of kids. I love him.”

According to a 2011 BET report, “The Pimp Chronicles” comic has one biological child, a son named Micah, and has adopted seven additional children. Despite being in the public eye, he has managed to shield his kids from the limelight and subsequent scrutiny.