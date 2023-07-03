‘How Is She So Grown Up Already: Kaavia James Makes Her Debut at Her First Dance Recital, and Fans Are Stunned At How Big She’s Gotten

Kaavia James Union Wade, also known as the internet’s self-proclaimed shady baby, has grown up in front of audiences’ eyes.

Just a few days ago, the 4-year-old performed at her first dance recital and fans say she looked like the cutest ballerina ever.

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Wade and Dwyane Wade. (Photo: @kaaviajames/Instagram.)

A video of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s child together through surrogacy was posted on Instagram, which captured Kaavia in various costumes ranging from the colors blue, purple, yellow and pink.

Her hair was styled up in a bun and her adorable face was lit up with glittery makeup and red lipstick.

Surprisingly to many, she traded her typical unimpressed facial expression for a bright smile as she pranced around the stage surrounded by other young ballerinas.

Kaavia James Wade at her first dance recital. (Photo: @kaaviajames/Instagram.)

In the video, Kaav was seen telling the cameraman, “I’m ready,” before the next clip showed her bouncing up and down as she showed off her pearly whites.

Bill Withers’ popular 1980 song, “Just The Two Of Us,” played in the background as she graced the stage.

“The real Perfect Find debuting this week,” read Kaavia’s caption. Her message was in honor of Union’s newest Netflix rom-com movie, “The Perfect Find.”

As the child’s video progressed, the sounds of audience cheers could be heard, as the lights slowly dimmed while Kaav was onstage.

In the final clip, the internet’s adopted niece was given flowers by a child who looked to be the same age as her.

“Kaavia, you’ve got so many flowers,” a voice could be heard saying behind the camera.

The toddler’s video has attained over one million views with over 131,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Many users were taken aback by how much Kaavia has grown and blamed time for stealing away moments of her childhood.

“She was just a baby! Where does time go.”

“How is she so grown up already. She looks beautiful and she looks like loved her experience!”

“Our insta niece is so beautiful!”

“Go NEICE, our gurl is showing out!!! Awwwh, Thanks for Sharing her with us…We Love her!!! She’s growing up and making us so Proud of her.”

Kaavia James “ shady baby” is 3 years old already😩❤️

Which Kaavia mood are you in right now? pic.twitter.com/eMg1QEqCse — IG: @themelaninshadesroom (@officialtmsr) November 8, 2021

Several fans noticed Kaavia’s best friend, Crosby Sparrow, son of actress Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling, showed up to give her a small bouquet of flowers.

One said, “And her little friend is always there hyping her up. Cute!” and another added, “I hope she can still see her beastie regularly after moving from toxic FL.”

Union and Wade welcomed Kaavia via surrogacy in November 2018. This is Union’s first child, while Wade has three older children from previous relationships, Zaire, Zaya and Xavier.

Since she was a newborn, Kaavia has captured the hearts of social media users all around the world and has even racked up her own fanbase. She currently has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, and she bears the name “shady baby” for her facial expressions and for appearing unbothered during interactions with her mother and father.