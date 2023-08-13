‘I Ain’t Getting on the Ground!’: Video of Texas Man In Violent Encounter with Police Sparks Debate Over Citizens’ Rights to Protect Their Property

A Texas man’s violent encounter with several police troopers in front of his home has sparked a debate on social media following a video of the shooting resurfacing on TikTok.

Charles Williams Jr. was confronted by Corinth Police Troopers Archippus Daily, Jennifer Allen and Ashley Flack in front of his home in Corinth, Texas, on Feb. 2, 2021, after they were alerted about a possible drunk driver.

A concerned driver called 911 to report that they’d almost been struck by a truck driven by Williams and followed him to his home while notifying the police. The troopers arrived after Williams had already reached his home and parked his truck in the driveway. He was already on his front porch when Daily arrived and asked him how he was doing.

Charles Williams Jr. has an altercation with three Corinth Police Troopers in front of his home in Corinth, Texas, on Feb. 2, 2021. (Photo: DonMega305 / YouTube screenshot)

“I don’t know. You tell me,” replied Williams.

When Daily began walking toward him at his front door, Williams gestured for him to stop as he noted, “This is my property.” Daily then asked Williams if he lived at the Nash Drive residence, and he responded, “Hell yeah,” as the trooper asked dispatch the ETA on backup.

Ring footage video shows Williams becoming agitated as Daily asked him where he came from and noted he needed to speak to him about some 911 calls.

After refusing to give Daily his name, Williams is heard warning the trooper that his Ring camera was recording him. He is also heard saying, “At the end of the day, this is not the n—r you want to f—k with,” as he removed his jacket and pulled out his gun, which he kept concealed.

“What do you mean?” asked the trooper, to which Williams responded, “What do you mean? What do you mean?”

“I’m trying to figure out why you’re so upset,” replied Daily.

“Because I told you, ‘why you pulling up?’ That’s the question,” Williams replied. “I didn’t know why you were here, but why’d you pull up?”

After Daily claimed they’d gotten 911 calls, Williams interrupted, “Nah, you ain’t been gettin’ calls. I just pulled up to my house from off of work. I’mma keep it real with you. This is not a n—r you wanna f—k with.”

Daily then saw Williams remove his gun from his waistband and told him to put it down as Williams put it in his pocket. Flack then arrived and was notified by Daily that Williams had a gun. Williams saw Flack and yelled, “Ma’am. Ma’am. Get off my property,” as she screamed, “No! Get on the ground,” with her weapon drawn.

“No. I ain’t getting on the ground,” he declared repeatedly with both of his hands visibly empty. His wife, Iris Washington, then came outside wet, wearing a bath towel, and asked, “What’s going on?”

“He’s intoxicated,” yelled Daily as Williams said, “I ain’t intoxicated. S—t!”

Daily then said he just wanted to talk to Williams about his reckless driving, and Flack instructed his wife to go back inside, which she refused. As Daily seemingly tried to calm Williams down, one of the female officers yelled, “Ma’am, get in the f—kin’ house,” which prompted Williams to reply. “Shut up! Shut your white ass up! Let me talk to this man, here.”

However, Flack continued to yell over Daily while instructing Williams’ wife to go inside as she retrieved a shotgun filled with bean bags from her cruiser. Williams eventually took two steps forward as he demanded the troopers get off his property, and his wife tried to get inside as Flack yelled, “Less lethal. Less lethal,” and shot Williams.

The stunned man grabbed his gun and returned fire as Allen arrived on the scene and they all shot at Williams, who was struck multiple times and fell to the ground. None of the officers were injured but Washington was shot in the ankle.

The 51-year-old man said at his trial this year that he shot at the troopers in self-defense. However, a mostly white Texas jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on June 15, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The jury recommended a probated sentence, which he received. Daily, who has only been with the CPD for three years, has since been promoted to corporal.

TikTok users were shocked by the video and remarked in the comment section, with many stating that Williams had every right to protect himself. Others stated that he should have gone inside the house.

“Sue them,” replied one user. “He has the right to protect his life, liberty and property. Unless they have a warrant or seen him commit a crime or in process of a crime.”

“Disturbing all that for a traffic violation hope he’s ok,” another user wrote.

“No warrant then I see it as armed men intruding on your private property,” added another TikToker. “Which means I fear for my life and family safety. I will protect my family!!!”

“And you will go to jail,” another concluded.

On the other hand, Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner called the jury’s verdict a “gift.”

“I learned long ago not to argue with a jury,” he wrote. “Nonetheless, I find it absolutely bizarre that an individual who fired repeatedly at police officers could anticipate such a light penalty. I truly hope and pray that Mr. Williams will make good use of the incredible gift he was given.”