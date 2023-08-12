‘A Dream’: Man Who Went Viral for Perfect Attendance at Burger King Job After 27 Years Has Now Received $400K In Donations

A fundraiser created for the dedicated Burger King employee who worked at the fast food restaurant for decades has raised more than $400,000.

Kevin Ford’s story made headlines after he shared that he has never missed a day of work working at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport location for 27 years. In a video posted on TikTok in June 2022, Ford humbly showed off the gifts he received from his employer for his hefty tenure.

The clear bag included a movie ticket, Reese’s candy, a Starbucks cup with a straw, a lanyard, as well as other items. According to the GoFundMe created by his daughter, Seryna, Ford started working at the restaurant “when he gained custody of me and my older sister” all those years ago.

Kevin Ford has worked at Burger King in Vegas for nearly three decades. (GoFundMe/Screenshot)

“Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized,” the original caption said.”This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.”

As of Friday, August 11, the fundraiser has received thousands of donations, landing Ford at a whopping $408,279. He told TODAY last December that it feels like “a dream,” adding: “I feel like the whole world lifted me up.” Due to his new blessings, he has been able to reconnect with his grandchildren, visit Mount Everest, and pay for people’s food who come into the restaurant, according to the report.

The initial goal for his fundraiser was only $200, but due to overwhelming support, Ford received way more. The current goal is $450,000.

In an August 2 video on his Instagram page, a commenter asked him if he is still grinding at the restaurant.

“Yes,” the 55-year-old wrote. “And I still Drive food and Delivery on my days off. And most of all I still Love and Care for you! Ty for All the Love. Much Love and God Bless…LLP Kevin Ford KEVIN-27-YEARS.”