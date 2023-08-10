‘SexualChocolate 2.0’: Shaquille O’Neal Leaves Fans In Stitches After Debuting His New ‘Jerry Curl’ Look as His Singing Falls Flat In New Video

Shaquille O’Neal has fans in stitches after yet another failed attempt at hitting high notes as a newfound singer.

Earlier this year, the former professional athlete flexed his vocal skills singing, singing the lyrics to “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)” by R&B group Mint Condition.

On Aug. 9, Shaq shared a new Instagram video that shows him lip-syncing, and this time, he was joined by a friend. The Basketball Hall of Famer can be seen wearing a presumed Jheri curl wig on his head while actor Elijah Everett sits in the background as they appear to be on set of a film. A woman with gray hair and glasses can be seen adjusting Shaq’s wig while another stylist combs Everett’s heard.

Shaquille O’Neal debuts new Jheri curl look as his singing skills fall flat in new video. (Photo: @shaq/Instagram)

“That THOTDADDY ALBUM COMIN SOON featuring @iamelijaheverett and me,” Shaq captioned the post.

Fans on social media were in tears after watching Shaq’s video, as many compared his look to those of different musicians as well as movie and show characters.

“Look like 7fr Rick James Spray in a little Soul Glow you’ll be ready to party.”

“Shaq Levert.”

“Look like Jermone from snow fall, Jerry curl ahh.”

Snowfall Jerome teach your man how to squabble pic.twitter.com/iT31CpmRzK — reaction memes @VideoReacts (@VideoReacts) April 22, 2022

“Look like you auditioning for full force singing group.”

“SexualChocolate 2.0.”

Still, some applauded Shaq’s new look, including two that said, “Lookin good big homie” and “Why did it suit him so well?”

A few who noticed Everett in the background wearing a red shirt and thick beard singing behind Shaq said, “Thought that was Kanye back there lol.”

Shaq might have real vocal skills, but he definitely knows how to keep a crowd engaged as his alter ego DJ Diesel. He’s performed at larger music festivals and parties around the world.

Back In May, he showed off his rap skills back during a freestyle on TikTok, where he also mentioned rappers 21 Savage and Chief Keef. On the track, Diesel says, “My room is a map I get lost when I go for nap, I don’t get lost when I go for the stacks.”

The 51-year-old platinum-selling artist is currently preparing to release his debut album as Diesel, featuring 10 brand new songs. “Dubstep for me is an escape. it’s a genre of music that allows me to feel free. this one is for the people… its for the community we all love so much,” Shaq wrote on Instagram.

But back in the day, the 7-foot-1 star was previously signed to Jive Records, who released his platinum debut album, “Shaq Diesel” in 1993. The former artist released four studio albums and collaborated with music icons such as Michael Jackson, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man and RZA, and the Notorious B.I.G.