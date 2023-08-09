Donald Trump Smears Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis As a ‘Young Racist’ Who Had ‘Affair With Gang Member’ Ahead of Potential Indictment In ‘Unhinged’ Rant

Former president Donald Trump recently went after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to make some ugly, unsubstantiated claims ahead of the close of her special investigation that could likely result in a fresh indictment for the embattled former president.
Trump is already embroiled in a heap of legal troubles, facing indictments for falsifying business records connected to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, mishandling classified documents, and, most recently, for his alleged role in the deadly Capitol insurrection in 2021 that blocked the peaceful transfer of power after President Joe Biden was elected.
Now, a new election interference indictment could be on the docket for Trump in just a matter of weeks as Willis and her team in Atlanta wrap up their probe on his alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
However, before any indictments are announced, Trump is doing what he can to smear the Georgia prosecutor and make her investigation look like a sham.
During a speech in New Hampshire Tuesday night on veterans benefits, the leading GOP presidential contender took the time to snub Willis. He called her a “young racist” and baselessly accused her of “having an affair with the head of a gang or a gang member.” He also suggested that Willis’ efforts to indict him would advance her career.
Reactions on social media reveal that people thought Trump took some low blows against Willis.
While Trump is doing what he can to undermine Willis’ investigation in the public eye, his team of attorneys is doing what they can to halt its course. His legal team filed some petitions over the last month to nullify the probe based on Willis’ purported questionable conduct. A Fulton County Superior Court judge recently rejected a similar motion that was filed in March.
Willis has received several threats and insults by email and voicemail in the last several weeks, calling her racial slurs and other insults as her investigation enters its final stages. She has previously stated that she is prepared to announce a decision about a new indictment by Sept. 1.
“The work is accomplished. We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go,” Willis said. “Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making. And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”