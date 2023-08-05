‘That Was Never My Experience’: Fans Race to Defend Lizzo After She Denies Sexual Harassment and Fat-Shaming Allegations from Her Former Backup Dancers

Fans are supporting Lizzo after she denied allegations from three former dancers who claim that the recording artist fostered a “hostile work environment.” The dancers also accused the “Truth Hurts” singer of sexual harassment and of fat-shaming them in a lawsuit filed on Aug. 1.

Lizzo responded on social media with a lengthy post denying the accusations and noting that she was “hurt” by the lawsuit.

Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly

disappointing,” wrote Lizzo. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley of pressuring them to participate in unbecoming behavior while on a European tour.

The lawsuit claims that while out in Amsterdam’s red-light district, Lizzo goaded the dancers into taking turns “touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.” The dancers also claim they were fat-shamed on the tour.

Davis claimed that she broke out in tears after she was forced to participate in a nude photo shoot for Lizzo’s reality show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The former dancer also claimed she soiled herself out of fear after being forced to re-audition following allegations that the dancers had been drinking.

Davis said she was terminated after she recorded a meeting for her notes, and Williams was also let go. Rodriguez quit in solidarity with Davis and claimed that the “About Damn Time” artist had to be held back because “Lizzo intended to hit her.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already

publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and

unprofessional,” the “Rumors” singer continued.

Lizzo went on to say that she sometimes had to make “hard decisions,” but it was not her intention to make anyone feel like “they aren’t valued.”

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo went on to say that she was not the “villain” she is being made out to be and thanked the people who’ve reached out for their support.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that

people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with

my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that

openness to make me out to be something I am not.

She continued, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Fans quickly showed their support for Lizzo in the comment section on Instagram.

“Anyone that’s been in your space knows how loving, RESPECTFUL, and welcoming you are,” replied one. “You’ve been through it so you protect others from that! I love you!”

“That was never my experience meeting you and I’ve worked with Lizzo twice,” replied a dancer named Aisha. “That’s crazy, I still love you!”

Others sided with the dancers, including blogger Perez Hilton.

“Many people came forward,” wrote Hilton. “Who were NOT terminated by you and who are NOT affiliated with the lawsuit – to forro hate the claims of the dancers. And they spoke on the record.”

“I don’t know who to believe…,” replied one.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison also worked with the 35-year-old vocalist on the 2019 documentary “Love, Lizzo.” She called the artist “arrogant, self-centered and unkind” in a post shared on Twitter, saying that Lizzo treated her with “disrespect.” Allison added that she trusted her gut and quit the documentary after just two weeks.

To help her fight these allegations and the ongoing lawsuit, Lizzo has reportedly hired celebrity attorney Marty Singer. The “Hollywood Bulldog” has represented dozens of high-profile clients such as Bill Cosby, Charlie Sheen, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Chris Brown, and others.