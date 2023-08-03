‘Treated with Such Disrespect’: Filmmaker Details Lizzo’s ‘Abuse of Power’ After Former Backup Dancers Accuse Singer of Fat-Shaming and Sexual Harassment

A filmmaker has spoken out following a new lawsuit filed by three former Lizzo backup dancers accusing the singer of weight-shaming, sexual harassment and fostering a “hostile work environment,” among other allegations.

Lizzo’s former employees have named her and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley in the lawsuit filed Aug. 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to NBC News, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez began performing with Lizzo after competing on her reality show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” in 2021.

The three women made a series of rash allegations, claiming they were pressured and goaded into participating in sexually denigrating behavior during a trip to Amsterdam in February 2023. The incident reportedly happened after Lizzo invited them for a night out, where they ended up in the red-light district, an area of the city known for its sex shops.

According to the lawsuit, the well-known body-positive artist began chanting and pushing the trio to touch the nude performers, though Davis declined four times. The suit claims a group burst into laughter after she finally gave in to Lizzo’s alleged requests.

It also states that the “Truth Hurts” artist “invited cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the suit reads.

The plaintiffs also allege employees of the tour company refused to compensate the ladies with 50 percent of their weekly pay during downtime. Instead, they were only offered only 25 percent for being “unacceptable and disrespectful.”

Multiple outlets have obtained a statement from the dancers’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, who said that Lizzo weight-shamed her dancers and brought one to tears after she was told she would have to participate in a nude photo shoot for “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” states the lawsuit.

“Ms. Davis broke down in tears on set while struggling to choose between a once in a lifetime career opportunity and putting her body on display against her will. This experience foreshadowed the sexually charged and uncomfortable environment Lizzo’s employees would be forced to endure.”

Davis was reportedly fired “on the spot” after being berated by Lizzo and Quigley after she recorded notes from a meeting in April — which made the “Juice” vocalist “furious.”

Davis also claimed that she was forced to soil herself on stage during a re-audition for the show after the dancers were accused of drinking. She feared facing “the repercussions,” though Williams was fired that same month for defending claims that the girls were drunk. She was told her termination stemmed from “budget cuts,” but no one else was fired.

Rodriguez quit shortly after, noting her fear “that Lizzo intended to hit her and would have done so if one of the other dancers had not intervened.”

The suit also states the “Good as Hell” singer raised both middle fingers at Rodriguez and yelled a racial slur at her. It also argues that Quigley attempted to convert other dancers to Christianity and that a member of Lizzo’s production company forced Davis to stay in the room to have her phone searched after the meeting.

In response to the claims, filmmaker and director Sophia Nahli Allison shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram story and Twitter, recalling her experience working on the 2019 documentary “Love, Lizzo.”

“I walked away after about 2 weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a sh—ty situation with little support,” said Allison.

She added that she was “grateful” she left the project when she did, noting that she can relate to some of the emotions of the accusers.

“I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed. Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often.” Allison concluded, “Much love and support to the dancers.”

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison speaks out after allegations from Lizzo’s dancers. (Photo: @SophiaNAllison/Twitter.

Davis, Rodriquez and Williams are seeking monetary damages and emotional distress, including unpaid wages, loss of earnings and attorney’s fees.