‘You Still LOVE That Mane Don’t It AUNTIE?!?’: Fans Suggest Erykah Badu Spin the Block with Ex André 3000 After She Shares This Post

Erykah Badu‘s latest tweet has fans believing she wants that old thing back after mentioning her ex-boyfriend, André Lauren Benjamin, otherwise known as Outkast member André 3000.

Benjamin is also the father of Badu’s 25-year-old son, Seven Sirius Benjamin.

Erykah Badu and Outkast rapper André 3000 with their son, Seven Sirius Benjamin. (Photo: @fatbellybella/Twitter)

On Aug. 4, the 50-year-old referenced the 50th anniversary of hip-hop while mentioning lyrics from André’s verse on the Outkast song “Rosa Parks.”

Badu captioned the post, “Baby you only funky as your last cut. Focus on the past , your a- – ‘ll be a has – what . – Andre 3000 HipHop is 50.”

HipHop is 50 . — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 4, 2023

Fans responded to the post and one noted her desire for the former couple to reunite.

“You still LOVE that mane don’t it AUNTIE?!?! Will y’all just get back together already?!?!”

“Is he married? I need y’all to get back together and f—k up this world with the ENERGY baby ijs,” replied another fan.

“That line got him a baby wit Erykah.”

“Yeah we kno he was talking bout u.”

Badu and Benjamin dated for one year back in the 1990s and had their son before parting ways. According to Badu, the former couple are close friends, and they often share photos of themselves with their son on social media.

“He’s one of my best friends on the planet. I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings,” she said back in 2020. “We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things, depending on what the situation calls for.”

Badu also has a 19-year-old daughter Puma with rapper The D.O.C. and a 14-year-old daughter, Mars, with rapper Jay Electronica. The practicing doula recently wrapped her 25-city Unfollow Me tour with Mos Def, ending it in Dallas on July 23.

Romantically, Badu has also been involved with rapper Common, whom she dated for two years. He previously claimed that he dimmed his “greatness” to be in a relationship with the neo-soul singer. A year later, he explained that he struggled after the breakup because she was his “first love.”