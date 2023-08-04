‘Future Gone Take Her’: Fans Warn Bow Wow After He Issues ‘Thirst Blast’ for ‘Baddie’ He Spotted at the Mall

Bow Wow claims he saw a “baddie” that took his breath away while shopping at the mall in Atlanta recently. However, the ex-teen heartthrob was busy handling some business when she saw her, and by the time he looked up, she was gone.

Mr. 106 and Park said he has his mind set on finding her, and he employed his 4.8 million Instagram followers for help. No, the rapper is having second thoughts.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 05: Rapper Shad “Bow Wow” Moss performs onstage during B2K’s Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In a viral video captured from his Instagram Story, the “Bounce with Me” chart-topper explained his quest.

“I’m leaving the mall right? A place I do not go to, but it was so last minute I had to grab something. In and out like a rapper. Peep this out though, the whole time I’m in there, I’m trying to find this store. I just see this baddie. Yo, this girl was so fine.”

The “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star said he remembers her wearing all gray but he couldn’t remember her hairstyle but he thinks she had “dreads.” “I’m talking about cold,” he added.

The 36-year-old continued talking about the mystery girl he saw at North Point Mall just north of Atlanta in Alpharetta.

“Just when you think they don’t be on the North side like that. Okay. Ain’t no way she live on this side. Holla at your boy,” he continued. “This a whole new thirst blast I’m sending out. She was that bad, and I was occupied, and so was she. So I couldn’t really pull up how I wanted to. But I know when she see this she be like damn.”

Fans were in tears after The Shade Room shared Bow Wow’s PSA, where fans were reminded how two of his exes dated the same rapper after him.

“Future gone take Her.”

“Lmao bruh nobody ain’t helping you find her. You and Drake not on the same level.”

“Now everybody about to be lying writing that man saying it was them.” And many did.

According to another series of videos, the “thirst blast” worked too well. Legions of girls hopped in his DMs, trying to get his attention.

People are sliding into Bow Wow's DM claiming they're the shawty 😂 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/bv9yLNseT7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 3, 2023

One girl sent him three pictures of herself in a skimpy red teddy posing on a white bed. She writes to him, “I’m right here lol.”

He said in his post about her flicks, “I shoulda kept my thoughts to myself. Every girl is DMing now saying they was shawty.”

Another person posted, “I may not be shorty from the mall but I’m cute and always thought you was too.”

One more said, “It was meeeeee,” to which Bow Wow captioned, “STOP THE CAP! YALL PLAYING W MY EMOTIONS. WHERE THE HELL IS SHE AT?”

Even when a girl insisted that she was the one he was looking for, the Atlanta socialite said, “NO IT WAS NOT. YALL THINK I DON’T REMEMBER A FACE THAT’S WORTH REMEBERING?”

Finally, a girl in gray sweats with dreds, like the girl in his description. But she wasn’t the person either. “NOW IM GETTING SENT GIRLS IN GREY W DREDS. Yall taking this too serious.”

Bow Wow has been known as a playboy for years. He has been romantically tied to Ciara, Angela Simmons, Kiyomi Leslie, and his former fiancé Erica Mena. However, in the past few months, the tables have turned.

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis was rumored to have been dating Diddy. When asked about what he thought about the alleged coupling, he said, “Everyone knows certain things are off limits.”

“Me and her, we had our discussion about it, trust me,” he said on “The Baller Alert Show” this past spring. “Me and dude, we definitely had our rep, but I’ll keep that between us. We handled it the way we was supposed to handle it. There’s a conduct and code men go by and everyone knows certain things are off limits. Wives and baby mamas is just some s**t that, you know, you steer clear from.”

Chavis is the mother of his 11-year-old daughter Shai. Bow also has a son named, Stone, with model Olivia Sky, who was proven to be his biological child through a DNA test in October 2021.

Both Ciara and Chavis previously dated rapper Future after their ending their relationships with Bow Wow.