‘MAGA Is at It Again’: GOP Congressman Likens Stacy Abrams’ Objection to 2018 Gubernatorial Results to Donald Trump’s Alleged False Claims About Presidential Election. Twitter Reacts.

A GOP congressman took a jab at Stacey Abrams in response to news that former president Donald Trump got indicted on federal charges this week.
The indictment is connected to Trump’s alleged attempt to flip the results of the 2020 presidential election, which ultimately sparked the ex-president’s supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, according to The Associated Press.
Trump, a Republican 2024 presidential frontrunner, is facing a slew of charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted; conspiracy to abruptly disrupt and impede the Jan. 6 congressional hearing; and conspiracy to obstruct an official government proceeding.
During an appearance on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, host Maria Bartiromo asked Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez about his reaction to the indictment.
“It’s pure politics again. Look, Stacey Abrams contested her election in Georgia and she got to play the president of the world on StarTrek,” he said, referring to when Abrams decided not to concede after losing to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018 — which she publicly recognized, per CNN. However, Abrams’ move to not concede stood on the grounds that there was alleged voter suppression in the state, the outlet reported.
Gimenez continued, “President Trump does the same thing in his election, and he gets indicted. There’s a double standard here without a doubt. And it’s not coincidental.”
MAGA Twitter agreed with Gimenez’s sentiments taking digs at Abrams online, with one user claiming that she and other officials should be “indicted” as well.
However, Abrams, a Democrat, previously said that her actions do not compare to Trump’s false claims that he won the election against now-President Joe Biden. Many Twitter users raced to her defense on Wednesday, Aug. 2 after Gimenez’s went viral.
“The issues that I raised in 2018 were not grounded in making me the governor. Not a single lawsuit filed would have reversed or changed the outcome of the election,” Abrams told The 19th in 2022. “My point was that the access to the election was flawed, and I refuse to concede a system that permits citizens to be denied access. That is very different than someone claiming fraudulent outcome.”
One thought on “‘MAGA Is at It Again’: GOP Congressman Likens Stacy Abrams’ Objection to 2018 Gubernatorial Results to Donald Trump’s Alleged False Claims About Presidential Election. Twitter Reacts.”
The MAGA platform is teeming with individuals who broke the law to support Donald Trump’s false election lies. They are known for false narratives and will say anything to exonerate Donald Trump from being held accountable for his crimes against the United States. Trying to point a finger to a minor disagreement vs a full blown conspiracy to overthrow the government is symbolic of what MAGA Supporters stand for.