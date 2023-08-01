‘Baby Girl Was Ready to Unleash’: Fans Say Blue Ivy Was ‘About to Cut Up’ Onstage Before Video Captures Beyoncé’s Lead Dancer Taking Her Away

Blue Ivy has joined her mother Beyoncé during a few shows on her Renaissance world tour, and fans are loving every minute of it.

From the way the 11-year-old keeps up with her mom’s professional group of trained background dancers to her sassy facial expressions, some say she was destined to be onstage.

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy (R) wowed the Internet with her dance moves. (Photo: Getty Images, Kevin Mazur)

During a recent tour stop at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 29, the mother-daughter duo were captured wearing identical oversized orange and silver jerseys with the symbol “IV” on the front.

Blue wore long camo pants to match Beyoncé, who wore thigh-high camo boots. Meanwhile, the backup dancers were dressed in camo outfits with “IV” on the back.

However, one concertgoer caught a clip of Blue Ivy seemingly getting more amped up on stage before Bey’s lead dancer Amari Marshall can be seen grabbing her arm to pull her in another direction.

Fans were stunned at how confident Blue appeared onstage and others were shocked at Marshall seemingly interrupting what could have been Blue’s big solo moment.

“The fact that blue is not shy being on stage Infront of all those people and she’s only 11. She up next fasho.”

“They holding our Niece back !!!! She ready “dance” !!!!!”

“She was bout to cut up.”

“I don’t like the fact they stop her from turning up getting lit on yall.”

Fans have the same reaction on Twitter, noting how Blue was prepared to “unleash” during her solo act before “Auntie” Marshall stepped in.

One said, “Oh baby girl was ready to unleash love it.”

A second wrote, “I love how Amari has been by Blue’s side protecting her, hyping her and being like a auntie on stage the whole tour. She dues not play about Blue. Love their bond.”

Oh baby girl was ready to unleash ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love it pic.twitter.com/SOQh241Rz3 — Highcheekbones1_870 (@PurrsianKatt) July 30, 2023

Another viral clip circulating online shows the young Grammy winner throwing up the hand gesture her father, Jay-Z, created to represent his former label Roc-A-Fella Records — as she’s done during other performances over the years.

She did the same move that night in New Jersey when she joined her famous mother for performances of her songs, “My Power” and “Black Parade.” During one set, Blue Ivy can be seen throwing up the peace sign. As she turned her back to the audience, she then threw up the diamond sign with both of her hands.

Beyoncé was smiling with glee as she remained in formation while watching the crowd’s reaction to her firstborn. Her tour began in May in Europe, but her performance in Philadelphia opened the U.S. leg of tour stops. Her next stop is on Aug. 1 at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.