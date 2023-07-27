‘All We Were Doing Was Working Out’: Family In Disbelief After Mom of Four Dies In Freak Treadmill Accident While Exercising

Family members are in disbelief after a 36-year-old mom dies in a freak accident while exercising.

Delrie Rosario was exercising at LA Fitness in Kent, Washington, when she suddenly fell and hit her head on a treadmill. The mother of four lost consciousness and later died in the hospital.

Delrie Rosario, mom of four, dies in a freak treadmill accident. (Photo: @DelrickaeMiAmor/Facebook screenshot)

Her sister Marissa Woods was with her at the time of the accident and is still in disbelief, saying “all we were doing was working out.”

Woods said everything she did was for her kids.

In addition to her being a great mom, her sister said Rosario also had a huge heart — becoming an organ donor, ultimately saving the lives of five people.

“I just think somebody is walking around with her big heart, you know? Just walking around like they don’t even know what heart they’re about to get,” Woods said to KNOE-TV.

Family members are still struggling with understanding why this happened, but remembering the person Rosario was has put them at peace.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, emergency departments treated 15,800 treadmill-related accidents in 2020 and 22,500 in 2019. Despite the high numbers, there are still only three to four deaths per year.

The family is now focused on helping Rosario’s children and on honoring her legacy.

“We’re grieving, and we’re in loss and saddened, but she’s helping so many people right now. Like, I can’t say that’s not an angel, truly though,” Woods said to KNOE.

The family has started a GoFundMe page and wants to raise $50,000 for the four children. So far, they’ve raised $23,536 with 278 total donations.