‘I Don’t Conduct Business on Apps’: Bow Wow Denies Running Off with Thousands from Child Rapper’s Dad Over Undelivered Feature

Rapper and actor Bow Wow has been accused of duping a father and his 10-year-old daughter out of thousands of dollars after accepting money for a feature and never delivering.

In a lawsuit filed in Georgia court, Steven Roberson of Tennessee claims that in 2021 he wired Bow Wow $3,000 via CashApp to put a verse on his daughter’s song “Daddy’s Girl,” TMZ reports. The only caveat was that the verse had to be delivered within two weeks of receiving payment.

Roberson alleges that Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, took the money but never delivered his verse, leaving Roberson lighter in the pockets and his daughter still with an incomplete song.

Rapper Shad “Bow Wow” Moss performs onstage during B2K’s Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He is suing the 36-year-old rapper for $15,000, “based on the foregoing and as a direct consequence of Defendant’s actions and failures, Plaintiff’s total damages, including costs and attorney’s fees,” the suit states.

Bow Wow responded to the allegations by claiming Roberson had been scammed and that this is not how he does business.

“D Pimpin done got yall again, huh?” he tweeted, referencing an episode from the popular MTV series “Catfish,” where a rapper named Dee Pimpin tricked girls into sleeping with her by posing online as Bow Wow.

He continued, “i dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people.”

D pimpin done got yall again huh? 🤣 i dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time… — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 26, 2023

While the lawsuit is still pending, another artist has accused the former So So Def artist of running off with their money. The Neighborhood Talk spoke with a woman named Brianna Brown, who goes by the stage name “Rich Behavior.” She claims she reached out to Bow Wow about a feature in 2022, as documented in screenshots of purported DMs between the two.

“Let’s get it I’m done…Down we building,” read some of the messages. “One you make the payment I’ll fill…Follow.”

According to the outlet, he told her to cash app him $2500, despite messages that claim he requested $1500 to send to username $hardworkingmusic, and another $1500 to $shadmoss87. “Slit up payments and screenshot. Send me yo # too.”

A video recording appears to show Brianna had numerous conversations and exchanged videos with Bow Wow via Instagram. He allegedly failed to respond to her messages between July 5 and Nov. 28 of last year. In her last statement, she wrote, “Dang so you never plan on sending me my money back ? Bet.”

Once this allegation hit social media, fans shared a mix of shocking remarks as well as jokes aimed at Bow Wow.

“He Down bad if he really doing this.”

“I don’t think everybody lying…”

“I cash app him $25,for repost on his story,he didn’t do it.”

“I blame the girl on catfish acting like Bow! She sent her chick 10k to make her think she was him.”

“I mean it is called the bow wow challenge,” one said in reference to the rapper’s fan-created viral challenge.

Back in 2017, the former “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star implied in a since-deleted Instagram post he was preparing to fly in a private jet to New York. However, fans quickly exposed him by sharing a photo of Bow Wow on a commercial flight. His excuse that the photo was old fell on deaf ears.

Despite sending the funds, Brianna never got the feature and is now seeking legal representation to address the matter. She now fears reaching out to other artists. Readers, do you think it’s time for Bow to get served a class-action lawsuit?