‘Y’all Not Gon’ Bully Me’: I Moved Back Home to Save Money, and I No Longer Care If People Judge Me for My Choice

An Atlanta man has social media buzzing after announcing that he moved back home to save money, but it’s not as uncommon as most people think.

We all know how it goes, right? You finish school, get a job, and it feels like everyone’s expecting you to leave the nest ASAP. But there’s also another scenario: you’re grown and left the home years ago, but life happens so you move back in with your family.

Twitter user Slim Husky drew reactions on the social media platform after he announced to the world that he and his sister, who are both adults, moved back home and it has been financially beneficial despite not being that socially acceptable.

I used to feel bad staying with my parents but damn y’all. Me and my sister moved back in and we been saving money like crazy. Been able to stack and still have my fun. I run into people all the time that wish they can move back in with their folks. Y’all not gone bully me lol — Slim Husky 😄 (@Ceasars_Palace9) July 17, 2023

Traditionally, there’s been this unspoken pressure on Black adults to fly the coop as soon as they can. Society had its expectations, and our folks, too, would often expect us to stand on our own two feet right after graduation. But let’s keep it real here. Times are different now, and we can’t ignore the fact that things like student debt and the rising cost of living have made it a bit tougher out there.

The perks of moving back home are legit — saving money on rent and bills can be a game-changer, allowing you to pay off debts faster, save up for your future, or invest in yourself. Plus, there’s that sweet home-cooked meal situation. What’s not to love?

“I was able to get out of debt, pay my bills, and pay my mama bills too and still have money left over,” Husky said.

But of course, there are some drawbacks. Privacy might become a luxury, and navigating the dynamics of living with parents can sometimes feel like a tightrope walk. It’s essential to set clear boundaries and communicate openly to avoid unnecessary drama.

The thing that so many people don’t wanna admit is that they’re on their own because they have no choice. They either have toxic parents or unstable parents who they couldn’t go back home to even if they wanted to. — ms.nuriharvey (@NuriHarveyy) July 19, 2023

Moving Back Home Is a Trend

Guess what? Moving back home is becoming a real trend! Over the last five years, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of young adults, Black or otherwise, choosing to live with their parents. And we’re not just talking about folks fresh out of college. Even seasoned professionals are getting in on this new wave.

COVID-19 also sent adult children of all races back to the nest in unprecedented numbers. The share of adults ages 25 to 34 who lived with their parents made history in 2020, as Census figures showed: 22 percent of men and 13.4 percent of women.

Experts have been digging into this phenomenon, and their findings shed some light on the reasons behind it. As we mentioned earlier, the rising cost of living plays a major role. Cities like New York, with their sky-high rent and living expenses, have seen a significant increase in adults bunking back with their folks. It’s a smart move financially!

Now, let’s take a quick trip across the African diaspora. In Africa and the Caribbean, the whole living-with-parents situation might be viewed differently. Multi-generational households are not uncommon, and the idea of moving out as soon as you’re of age might not be as strong as it is in some other places.

According to Pew Research, as of July 2020, more than half of Black (55 percent) young adults now live with their parents.

In some African cultures, staying close to family is highly valued, and it’s seen as a way to support each other. So, the move back home could be more culturally acceptable in these contexts.

Embracing Your Choice

The bottom line is this: It’s YOUR life, and you get to decide what’s best for you. Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about your choice to move back home and save some cash. In fact, embrace it with pride! We’re living in times where financial challenges are real, and sometimes, we need to get creative to thrive. Let the haters hate while you stack up that paper.

As a community, let’s support each other in making the best financial decisions, no matter where we rest our heads at night.

The move back home might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if it works for you, own it!

So, if you’re currently bunking up with your parents or considering it, don’t stress over the judgment. You’re being smart, taking control of your financial future, and creating opportunities for yourself. Times are changing, and so are our choices.

Remember, y’all not gon’ bully me! I’m making moves, securing my bag, and building a solid foundation for my future. And that’s something to be proud of.