‘The Infamous Kim Pose’: Lil’ Kim Approves of GloRilla’s Re-Creation of Her Iconic ‘Hard Core’ Cover

Rapper GloRilla recreated Lil’ Kim‘s iconic pose from her debut album, “Hard Core.”

The “Blessed” artist copied the same pose wearing a silver-metallic bikini with a matching robe with fringe and clear heels to re-create the 1996 cover as she looked directly into the camera.

The original features Kim wearing a leopard print bikini with a matching robe paired with high heels as she squatted and looked directly at the camera.

GloRilla (right) re-creates Lil’ Kim’s first album cover (left) for photo shoot. (Photos: @glorillapimp/Instagram, @drewfranklin557/Instagram)

The Memphis native shared the new photographs on social media with the caption, “If I didn’t have a deal I’d still be worth some mills. LEO SEASON APPROACHING.”

Fans reacted to GloRilla’s recreated album cover on two of her social media pages.

Two individuals tweeted, “It’s giving ‘paying homage to lil Kim the queen of rap,’” and “Okay throw back lil glo Kim.”

Here’s what others had to say on Instagram.

“Lil kim is the goat female rapper period! I love when they pay homage to her. This [fire emojis].”

“The infamous kim pose.”

“Seems like every female rap artist has done this pose.”

“The Trendsetter.”

Lil’ Kim herself replied to the post in the comment section, seemingly approving of the 23-year-old rapper’s rendition. The “Crush on You” rapper dropped three emojis of a fox with heart eyes, a flame, and a heart.

However, GloRilla isn’t the first rapper to copy the infamous cover, and she certainly won’t be the last. Female rappers such as Coi Leray, Dreamdoll, Latto, and others have recreated similar versions of Kim’s debut album cover.

But fans are still talking about Nicki Minaj‘s version, as she copied Kim for her “Sucka Free” mixtape back in 2008. She can be seen wearing a bright pink bra, purple and pink striped thong, a hoodie, and heels as she sucks on a lollipop.

April 2008: Nicki Minaj releases her 2nd mixtape ‘Sucka Free’ and pays homage to Lil’ Kim by recreating her iconic ‘Hard Core’ pose. pic.twitter.com/asVem9xIIf — Nicki vs The World (@OnikasTheReason) May 19, 2020

GloRilla is nationally known for her women’s anthem, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Months after its release, the Hitkidd-produced single landed her a record deal with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group label in July 2022 and a BET Hip-Hop Award for Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist.

The popular song was featured on her debut album, “Anyways, Life’s Great,” in 2022, along with “Tomorrow 2,” which garnered a remix featuring Cardi B.

Hitkidd previously accused Gotti’s label of attempting to take ownership of the song after its success. In her response, GloRilla revealed that “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” was released by Blacks Noize! Recordings in partnership with Big Machine Label Group. She claimed that HitKidd was upset she wouldn’t sign with Blacks Noize! and signed away ownership of the song.