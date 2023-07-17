‘Started… Burning and Went Through My Shirt’: 12-Year-Old Facing Two Felonies After Mother Allegedly Hands Her Acid to Douse on 11-Year-Old Girl In Detroit Playground Fight

A weekend visit to a Detroit playground ended with a young girl’s hospitalization for severe injuries after an acid attack.
Local news outlets interviewed the victim, 11-year-old Deaira Summers, who recounted the moments leading up to the attack.
The whole ordeal unfolded on Sunday, July 9, at an elementary school playground after a fight between a 12-year-old girl and Deaira’s cousin started that Deaira was never part of.
At one point, Deaira’s mother witnessed the 12-year-old girl’s mother hand her a bottle filled with liquid, which she threw on Deaira, her cousins, and her siblings.
“Her mother met her in the park and gave her the chemical to throw on the kids, and she told the kids that’s what they get for messing with her daughter,” Dominique Summers told Fox 2 Detroit.
Deaira said she felt the acid burn through her clothes and skin at once and immediately ran home to shower.
“Two seconds later, it started like burning and went through my shirt, my shorts,” Deaira told WDIV. “I was screaming, I was crying.”
She was taken to a local children’s hospital where she was treated for three days. Her mother said she suffered severe second-and third-degree burns all over her back, legs, and arms. Now, she has trouble walking.
Dominique Summers said this attack won’t just physically scar her daughter but will leave emotional and mental scars as well.
“It was a traumatizing event that took place, and she’s going to remember this for the rest of her life,” Summers said.
“I hope she gets everything she deserves,” Deaira said of her attacker in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit.
Authorities are withholding the identity of the 12-year-old girl who was charged with felonious assault and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, both felonies. At a preliminary hearing, a judge ordered a $10,000 bond with a tether. She’s not allowed to contact Summers or any witnesses. Her next court date is set for July 18.
Deaira’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses. So far, the page has raised more than $3,000 of its $10,000 goal.
Because the attack happened on a Detroit Public Schools Community District playground at Vernor Elementary School, the DPSCD Police are investigating, not Detroit Police.
The school released a statement on the incident:
“The incident did not involve our employees or was it connected to a District or school event. This is a community matter involving two families that do not both attend our school district or the school.”
Why hasn’t the mother who brought the acid been charged yet?
Wow that’s very Sad and Wrong!! There’s so much Violence in the world and now the parents are Helping the8r kids?? WHY?? If it was the other way that Mother Be try8ng t9 Burn up everyone. Kids gonna be kids, Now that child is Messed up for Life, Why? What reason?? They Babies.. Its way to Sad. Im Praying for that Young Baby to get the Right Treatment and Heal from the outside in and Ask God to Help her to Forgive Both of them. That Evil mother needs Charged Big time and be made to pay those Bills!! THAT Part
OMG what is it world coming to it so scarring that a parent what encourage such behavior she should be charged
The mother of this child handed her the acid so, why isn’t she charged right along with her daughter?
Why none of y’all asking about what the girls did to the girl to merit such action? Geez you people are sheep
Listen my heart and love goes out to this beautiful young girl who got caught up in situation which she had nothing to do with the altercation. She was only there to stop the fight and help her cousin. On the other hand the mother of the girl who gave her the acid should be the one also charged with her daughter as her codefendant and held responsible for the whole thing. She needs to go to prison and a beat down among other things. But as you can see apparently she doesn’t care or gives a f*** about her daughter at all. If she did she will not let her be the one gets charge for that. She will step up like a caring parent would and admit that it was her who told her to douse them. My advice I will also make sure that the mother will be charged as well believe it or not they had it all planned out from the start. But honey you are still beautiful and still living to tell your story just remember put it all in (GODS) hands everything is going to be alright. Stay strong and positive he got you and I will keep you and your family in my prayers.