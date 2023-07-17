‘She Got a Bald Fade In the Back’: Fans Say Lil Mama Looks Unrecognizable After Showing Off Her New Hairstyle

Lil Mama showed off her new summer hairstyle which has fans questioning the reason behind her peculiar look.

On Sunday, July 16, the “Lip Gloss” rapper, whose real name is Niatia Jessica Kirkland, decided to trade her wigs and ponytails in for a more natural hairstyle.

Lil Mama shows off her new hairstyle. (Photo: @lilmama/Instagram)

“Whenever it’s summertime I like to try something as natural as possible,” Lil Mama’s voiceover stated during her slow-motion video of herself posing with a topknot bun on her head.

She continued, “I wanted to wear my hair out, I don’t wanna wear a unit. So, I got this top knot featuring baby hairs. Yes, my hair is natural.” Lil Mama then revealed that her hair’s natural state involved a “short, curly afro.”

“So, this was a traditional style to press it out and throw it up,” the Teen Choice winner said. Shortly afterward Lil Mama admitted her desire in wanting to attempt an “undercut” hairstyle.

This specific coiffure leaves the back of a person’s head closely buzzed off or completely cut. In Lil Mama’s case, her undercut left her with nothing but a bald area at the lower back of her scalp.

“Always wanted to try an undercut,” the 33-year-old said. “So I called my father, I FaceTimed him and showed him the undercut and he like, ‘Oh that’s fire, it looks like you cut the front too,’ Cause I got a big forehead.”

She captioned her post, “@familiar4life Be Sayin Anythin… I Know My Head is Big Daddy What You Think? You like It?”

Lil Mama’s post was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, which asked its Instagram viewers about her new style. However, many respondents gave the “All In” star’s unique hairdo a thumbs-down.

“I like undercuts but I wish hers wasn’t so severe. They could’ve faded it out so it wouldn’t look so masculine.”



“Pls why she got a bald fade in the back.”

“Um girl where is the style on the cut? why did you skinnn your s–t in the back?”



“I like it. Cut the beadie bees right off.”

i can’t wait until everybody gets off this Lil Mama hate train cuz shorty is Gifted as fuck — Lynn Legend (@LiveLikeLynn) July 17, 2023

Lil Mama’s actions often earn her public scrutiny. Just a few weeks ago, she was the talk of the town after her red-carpet ensemble for the 2023 BET Awards went viral.

Though it appeared Lil Mama’s outfit was inspired by Y2K fashion, many said her blinged-out outfit fell flat.